Live Updates: Supreme Court Set To Hear Arguments In Idaho Abortion Case

Introduction

The Supreme Court is poised to consider the legality of Idaho's abortion law, which permits abortions solely in cases where a woman's life, not her health, is at risk.

This law has sparked a legal battle, with the Justice Department challenging its restrictive nature. The case raises crucial questions about the extent to which doctors can provide abortions for pregnant women facing medical emergencies.

Central to the debate is the interpretation of the federal law EMTALA, mandating doctors to stabilize or treat any patient arriving at an emergency room.