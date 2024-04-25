United States

Biden Signs Law To Ban TikTok If ByteDance Fails To Divest: What You Need to Know

Amid escalating tensions between the US and China, President Biden has signed a law compelling TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, to divest the app within a year or face a ban, sparking legal and geopolitical uncertainties.

Advertisement

Getty Images
TikTok Faces Ban In US Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

President Joe Biden has signed a foreign aid package that includes legislation aiming to ban TikTok if its China-based parent company, ByteDance, fails to divest the app within a year. The law is now in effect, setting a deadline for ByteDance to make necessary arrangements. Initially, the company has nine months to secure a deal, with the possibility of a three-month extension if substantial progress is observed.

Despite facing potential delay in the Senate after passing in the House as a standalone bill, strategic political maneuvers facilitated its passage to Biden's desk. The House combined the TikTok bill, which extended the divestment timeline from the original six months, with foreign aid to US allies. This bundling tactic compelled the Senate to consider both measures collectively. The extended divestment period also garnered support from some previously hesitant lawmakers.

Advertisement

TikTok Banned - Getty Images
US Inches Towards TikTok Ban: Here's A List Of Countries Where Tiktok Is Banned And Why!

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

TikTok spokesperson Alex Haurek stated that the company intends to contest the law in court, potentially prolonging the timeline if courts postpone enforcement while the legal matter is resolved. There's also uncertainty regarding China's response and whether it would permit ByteDance to sell TikTok, particularly its valuable algorithm crucial for user engagement.

“As we continue to challenge this unconstitutional ban, we will continue investing and innovating to ensure TikTok remains a space where Americans of all walks of life can safely come to share their experiences, find joy, and be inspired,” Haurek said.

Advertisement

null - null
TikTok Warns US Ban Threatens Free Speech Rights Of 170 Million Americans

BY Outlook International Desk

TikTok CEO Shou Chew emphasized in a video posted on TikTok Wednesday that this is indeed a ban, refuting assertions from some lawmakers who claim their aim is merely to disconnect the platform from Chinese ownership.

“Make no mistake, this is a ban. A ban on TikTok and a ban on you and your voice,” Chew stated.

File photo - AP
Senate Passes Bill Forcing TikTok’s Parent Company To Sell Or Face Ban, Sends To Biden For Signature

BY Associated Press

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sachin Tendulkar Turns 51: A Look At His Top Five IPL Performances
  2. Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match: Check CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Highlights
  3. Priyanka Gandhi Counters PM Modi's 'Mangalsutra' Remark, Recalls 'Sacrifice' Of Mother, Grandmother
  4. Ranveer Singh Deepfake Video Case: FIR Lodged Following A Complaint Filed By The 'Don 3' Star's Father
  5. 'Who Will Lead The World If Not US?' Says Joe Biden Ahead 2020 Rematch With Trump
  6. Vishal Bhardwaj 'Enjoyed And Hated' Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’: People Still Watch And Want This Kind Of Movie
  7. Sports Updates LIVE: Liverpool Boss Hunt- Feyenoord's Arne Slot in Talks to Succeed Jurgen Klopp
  8. Lok Sabha Elections: Akhilesh Yadav To Contest From Kannauj; PM Says Congress Wants To Give Reservation To Its ‘Most Loved Community’