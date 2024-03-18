US Inches Towards TikTok Ban: Here's A List Of Countries Where Tiktok Is Banned And Why!

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives approved a measure that could result in either forced divestiture of ByteDance, TikTok's China-based parent company, or a nationwide prohibition of the platform in the United States. TikTok reports a user base of 170 million in the country.
Although the bill's prospects in the Senate remain uncertain, this action reflects mounting concerns regarding China's potential access to Americans' personal data and its ability to exert influence. ByteDance has refuted allegations of government interference, emphasizing its non-disclosure of U.S. users' data to Chinese authorities and highlighting its backing from global investors.
The federal government has already prohibited TikTok on government-owned devices. Additionally, various countries globally have implemented measures to ban or limit the widespread app. Despite facing criticism, including from free-speech advocates, content creators, and Beijing, TikTok bans persist. Here's what you need to know.
1. India
In 2020, India implemented a ban on TikTok due to security apprehensions following an altercation with neighboring China. The ban was formally enacted in January 2021.
In June 2020, tensions escalated between the two nations following the death of 20 Indian soldiers in a border confrontation with Chinese troops in the Himalayas. As a response, India declared a ban on over 50 Chinese applications, including TikTok and the messaging platform WeChat. According to Forbes, TikTok boasted approximately 150 million monthly active users in India, making it its largest international market at the time.
2. Nepal
Last year, Nepal declared a ban on TikTok. The Minister of Communications and Information Technology of the country stated that the app had been regularly used to distribute content that disrupts social cohesion. This decision followed the Nepalese cabinet's introduction of guidelines aimed at regulating social media platforms.
3. European Union
Last year, the top policymaking bodies of the European Union, including the European Parliament, European Commission, and European Council, prohibited TikTok's usage on staff mobile devices. The European Commission stated that this action aimed to safeguard against cybersecurity risks and potential exploitation for cyberattacks. Additionally, government personnel in several of the bloc's 27 member states, such as Belgium, Denmark, and the Netherlands, received instructions not to utilize TikTok on their official mobile phones.
4. Canada
In February 2023, Canada prohibited TikTok from all government-issued smartphones, following similar actions taken by the United States and the European Union. The Canadian government attributed its decision to a thorough evaluation of the app, concluding that it posed an unacceptable degree of risk to privacy and security. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau characterized the ban as a potential "initial measure," but also indicated that it might be the sole action required by the government.
5. Britain
Last year, Britain declared a ban on TikTok for government ministers' and civil servants' devices, with officials highlighting concerns about the security of state information. Subsequently, the British Parliament also implemented a ban on TikTok for devices and electronics linked to its network. Prior to this decision, the British Prime Minister stated that the country would consider the actions of its allies while evaluating the app's usage on government devices.
6. Australia
Last year, Australia prohibited TikTok from all devices owned by the federal government following consultations with intelligence and security agencies. In April, the directive stated that officials had concluded that “the installation of the TikTok application on government devices poses a significant protective security risk.”
7. Taiwan
In 2022, Taiwan implemented a ban on TikTok for government devices. According to reports from Taiwanese media, officials justified the ban in the public sector by citing national cybersecurity concerns. Additionally, authorities contemplated a potential nationwide ban amid escalating tensions with Beijing, although no definitive decisions were reached.
8. New Zealand
In March 2023, legislators in New Zealand reached a consensus to prohibit TikTok on mobile devices connected to the country's parliamentary network. Officials cited cybersecurity worries and noted that certain exceptions would be granted for individuals requiring TikTok access for work-related reasons. The New Zealand government stated that these decisions were informed by internal expert assessments and consultations with counterparts both domestically and internationally.
9. Pakistan
In recent years, Pakistani authorities have intermittently imposed temporary bans on TikTok, only to later rescind their rulings. In a case from 2021, a court ordered the app's suspension following complaints regarding "immoral and indecent content," as reported by the Associated Press. However, this block was lifted less than a month later.
10. Afghanistan
In 2022, the Taliban declared a prohibition on TikTok in order to “prevent the younger generation from being misled,” as reported by the BBC. Although the ban was enforced, users have discovered methods to circumvent the restrictions by utilizing VPNs, as outlined in a report by Wired.
11. Indonesia
In 2018, Indonesia imposed a temporary ban on TikTok due to concerns such as "pornography, inappropriate content, and blasphemy." The ban was rescinded in less than a week after the app agreed to implement censorship measures on some of its content.
12. Somalia
In August 2023, Somalia's communications minister announced intentions to limit access to TikTok, Telegram, and the online gambling site 1xBet, citing worries about the dissemination of "explicit content" and “a detrimental impact" on the youth.
The minister instructed internet service providers to cease operations of these platforms, alleging that they were being utilized by “terrorists and immoral groups to spread constant horrific images and misinformation to the public,” as per Reuters.