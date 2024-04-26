Trump Hush Money Trial LIVE Updates: Defense Will Continue Its Cross-Examination Of David Pecker

Introduction

A quick recap:

The defense initiated its cross-examination of David Pecker, the former publisher of the National Enquirer, on Thursday.

Donald Trump's attorney, Emil Bove, attempted to portray Pecker’s assistance to the former president during the 2016 election as routine and unremarkable.

Bove’s cross-examination spanned slightly more than an hour before the court adjourned for the day.

The defense is scheduled to resume its questioning of Pecker today.