Trump Hush Money Trial LIVE Updates: Defense Will Continue Its Cross-Examination Of David Pecker

The defense initiated its cross-examination of David Pecker, the former publisher of the National Enquirer, on Thursday.
Donald Trump's attorney, Emil Bove, attempted to portray Pecker’s assistance to the former president during the 2016 election as routine and unremarkable.
Bove’s cross-examination spanned slightly more than an hour before the court adjourned for the day.
The defense is scheduled to resume its questioning of Pecker today.
David Pecker Will Be Back On Stand For Fourth Day Of Testimony
David Pecker, the ex-publisher of the National Enquirer, is set to face his fourth day of testimony, undergoing cross-examination by Trump attorney Emil Bove.
Bove is honing in on discrepancies in Pecker's account regarding the presence of former Trump aide Hope Hicks at the 2015 Trump Tower meeting where discussions about suppressing stories allegedly took place.
Prosecutors raised objections multiple times to this line of questioning, leading to bench conferences as prosecutor Joshua Steinglass asserted that Hicks was not mentioned in Pecker's proffer meeting with federal prosecutors. Judge Merchan concluded Thursday’s session stating, "It's misleading, and we’re going to correct it tomorrow."
Bove indicated that he anticipates a couple more hours for cross-examination, followed by redirect.
Pecker Testifies About Plan To Support Trump's Presidential Campaign Using The National Enquirer
Pecker testified that in August 2015, he, Trump, and former Trump attorney Michael Cohen devised a plan for the National Enquirer to support Trump's presidential campaign.
However, during questioning by Trump's lawyer, Pecker admitted that the term "catch-and-kill" was not mentioned during that meeting. This term refers to the practice of tabloids buying the rights to stories to prevent their publication. Pecker also stated that there was no discussion of any financial arrangements, such as the National Enquirer paying individuals on Trump's behalf for the rights to their stories.
Defense Investigates National Enquirer's Editorial Process
Bove is investigating the National Enquirer's editorial process, claiming the tabloid had its own publishing incentives unrelated to any deal with Trump. Bove pulled five headlines in 2015 about Ben Carson, describing him as a "bungling surgeon" and alleging he harmed patients.
Pecker acknowledged it was standard practice at the publication to recycle stories from other outlets with a new slant, and that the National Enquirer had been running negative stories about Trump's 2016 rival Hillary Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, long before the August 2015 meeting where he agreed to help Trump's campaign.
Pecker Testifies About Negative Stories On Bill And Hillary Clinton
Under questioning by prosecutors, former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker testified about a 2015 meeting in which he discussed the possibility of running articles about Bill and Hillary Clinton, as well as Trump's opponents in the Republican presidential primary.
Donald Trump's attorney, Emil Bove, raised questions about this meeting, probing Pecker's motives. Pecker asserted that such moves were beneficial for the tabloid's business interests.
Pecker noted that the Enquirer had previously published negative stories about the Clintons, indicating that these articles garnered favorable traction before the tabloid began coordinating with the Trump campaign.
Next Gag Order Hearing To Be Held Thursday
Justice Juan Merchan, presiding over the hush money case, has not yet made a decision regarding prosecutors' request to penalize Donald Trump for purportedly breaching a gag order. This order prohibits Trump from publicly criticizing witnesses, certain court officials, and their relatives.
Merchan announced plans for a hearing next Thursday to investigate additional allegations of gag order violations raised by prosecutors. Potential penalties for such violations include fines of $1,000 per instance or imprisonment. However, prosecutors have clarified that they are not currently seeking incarceration for Trump.