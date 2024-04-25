Trump Hush Money Trial LIVE Updates: David Pecker To Resume Testimony, Court Will Decide Trump's Immunity From Prosecution

Introduction

Here's a rundown of what to expect in Trump's trial today

In Thursday's session of Donald Trump's hush money trial in Manhattan, the court is expected to delve into critical aspects of the case. The trial coincides with arguments at the Supreme Court regarding another case involving Trump—specifically, federal election subversion charges brought by special counsel Jack Smith.

These charges accuse Trump and a co-conspirator of attempting to delay the certification of the 2020 election results by capitalizing on the chaos at the Capitol.

Today, the court is set to examine the intricacies of the hush money case, which revolves around allegations related to payments made to suppress damaging information during Trump's presidential campaign.