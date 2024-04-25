Trump Hush Money Trial LIVE Updates: David Pecker To Resume Testimony, Court Will Decide Trump's Immunity From Prosecution

David Pecker's Testimony Continues
The trial for the day has started. David Pecker is back on witness stand to continue his testimony.
Pecker recounted receiving a phone call from Trump during the National Enquirer's pursuit of former Playboy model Karen McDougal's allegations of an extramarital affair with Trump.
"When I answered the phone, Mr. Trump asked me, 'I spoke to Michael. Karen is a nice girl. Is it true that a Mexican group is looking to buy her story for $8 million?' I replied, 'I absolutely don't believe there's a Mexican group out there looking to buy her story for $8 million.'"
Trump then sought Pecker's advice on the matter, according to the former publisher. Pecker testified that he advised Trump, "I think you should buy the story" and keep it confidential.
"I believed the story to be true," Pecker clarified. "I thought it would be highly embarrassing for him and his campaign."
Advertisement
Here's a rundown of what to expect in Trump's trial today
In Thursday's session of Donald Trump's hush money trial in Manhattan, the court is expected to delve into critical aspects of the case. The trial coincides with arguments at the Supreme Court regarding another case involving Trump—specifically, federal election subversion charges brought by special counsel Jack Smith.
These charges accuse Trump and a co-conspirator of attempting to delay the certification of the 2020 election results by capitalizing on the chaos at the Capitol.
Today, the court is set to examine the intricacies of the hush money case, which revolves around allegations related to payments made to suppress damaging information during Trump's presidential campaign.
Here's a rundown of what to expect in Trump's trial today
In Thursday's session of Donald Trump's hush money trial in Manhattan, the court is expected to delve into critical aspects of the case. The trial coincides with arguments at the Supreme Court regarding another case involving Trump—specifically, federal election subversion charges brought by special counsel Jack Smith.
These charges accuse Trump and a co-conspirator of attempting to delay the certification of the 2020 election results by capitalizing on the chaos at the Capitol.
Today, the court is set to examine the intricacies of the hush money case, which revolves around allegations related to payments made to suppress damaging information during Trump's presidential campaign.
Former President Donald Trump is facing charges of falsifying internal Trump Organization records to conceal damaging stories that could harm his 2016 campaign. The allegations involve payoffs to two women, Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, who claimed extramarital sexual encounters with Trump. Trump denies these claims.
Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid Daniels $130,000 and arranged for the National Enquirer tabloid to pay McDougal $150,000 in a "catch-and-kill" practice.
Cohen has pleaded guilty to violating federal campaign finance law. The Supreme Court will hear arguments on whether Trump may claim immunity from prosecution in the federal election subversion case. Trump is facing at least 88 charges over four criminal indictments in Georgia, New York, Washington, DC, and Florida.
He has pleaded not guilty to every charge in these cases. The Supreme Court will decide whether Trump may claim immunity from prosecution in the Manhattan court case and the election subversion case.
While Trump navigates his presidential campaign, he finds himself entangled in legal battles across multiple states. In addition to the hush money trial in Manhattan and the federal election subversion case, Trump faces a total of 88 charges across four criminal cases in Georgia, New York, Washington, DC, and Florida. Throughout these legal proceedings, Trump maintains his plea of not guilty.