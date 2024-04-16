Courtroom Sketches From Trump's Trial Are Everywhere. But Why Do They Still Exist?

Behind every courtroom sketch lies a story waiting to be told. And behind these sketches is an artist who provides a visual narrative of legal proceedings when cameras are not allowed inside courtrooms. Their sketches, though simple in appearance, hold profound significance. They capture not just the physical likeness of individuals but also the emotions, tensions, and moments of truth that unfold during trials. Through their drawings, courtroom sketch artists provide a tangible record of legal history, ensuring that the essence of justice is preserved for generations to come