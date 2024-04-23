Trump Hush-Money Trial Live Updates: Judge To Determine If Trump Violated Gag Order

Introduction

Here's a rundown of what to expect in Trump's trial today:

Tuesday's court session will commence with the prosecution's motion to hold Former President Donald Trump in contempt for allegedly violating a gag order by making recent comments that targeted trial participants and their families. Following this, Mr. Pecker will continue his testimony, focusing on the "catch-and-kill" scheme pivotal to the prosecution's case.

Court proceedings are scheduled to adjourn early at 2 p.m. to accommodate Passover observance, followed by the customary Wednesday break. Despite this, there is no sign that Judge Merchan will allow the trial's momentum to wane as it progresses.

Trump is facing 34 charges of falsifying business records in connection with the hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels. He maintains his innocence and denies any involvement in a relationship with Daniels.

