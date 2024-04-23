Trump Hush-Money Trial Live Updates: Judge To Determine If Trump Violated Gag Order

Here's a rundown of what to expect in Trump's trial today:
Tuesday's court session will commence with the prosecution's motion to hold Former President Donald Trump in contempt for allegedly violating a gag order by making recent comments that targeted trial participants and their families. Following this, Mr. Pecker will continue his testimony, focusing on the "catch-and-kill" scheme pivotal to the prosecution's case.
Court proceedings are scheduled to adjourn early at 2 p.m. to accommodate Passover observance, followed by the customary Wednesday break. Despite this, there is no sign that Judge Merchan will allow the trial's momentum to wane as it progresses.
Trump is facing 34 charges of falsifying business records in connection with the hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels. He maintains his innocence and denies any involvement in a relationship with Daniels.
Trump Criticizes Judge On His Social Media During Court Break
While the judge decides if what he said violate gag orders, the former president is strongly criticizing the judge and the rules that prevent him from speaking out.
The court is currently on a brief break.
Trump used the break to update his social media and wrote “HIGHLY CONFLICTED, TO PUT IT MILDLY, JUDGE JUAN MERCHAN, HAS TAKEN AWAY MY CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO FREE SPEECH”. EVERYBODY IS ALLOWED TO TALK AND LIE ABOUT ME, BUT I AM NOT ALLOWED TO DEFEND MYSELF. THIS IS A KANGAROO COURT.”
Trump Should've Clarified Before Posting Or Reposting...
Judge Merchan said that rather than seeking forgiveness, Trump ought to have sought clarification from the judge regarding posts or reposts that could potentially violate boundaries.
Blanche Highlights The Procedure Trump's Truth Social
Blanche detailed the procedure behind the ex-president's Truth Social venture. He clarified that individuals collaborating with Trump would curate articles they believe his supporters would find appealing and then share them under his name.
Blanche contended that reposting news articles, as seen in some of the contentious posts, does not breach the gag order.
When pressed by the judge for legal precedents supporting his argument, Blanche admitted he didn't have any but asserted that it's a matter of common sense.
Defense Questions The Credibility Of Witness Michael Cohen
Defense lawyer Todd Blanche tried to make the jury doubt the credibility of Michael Cohen, a witness for the prosecution. Cohen had previously admitted guilt in federal charges linked to the hush money scheme. Blanche suggested that Cohen's testimony might not be trustworthy because he's too fixated on Trump.
Opening Statements Highlight Seriousness Of The Case
In their opening statements, the prosecution and defense presented contrasting narratives to both the 12-person jury and the general public regarding the inaugural criminal trial of a former American president, marking the first of four Trump prosecutions to reach this stage.
Reflective of this historic moment, prosecutors endeavored to underscore the seriousness of the case, emphasizing its primary focus on election interference, particularly evident through hush money payments made to a porn actor who claimed to have had a sexual encounter with Trump.
Trump's Lawyer Argues Against Gag Order Violation Charges
Todd Blanche, representing Trump, contests proposed fines, asserting that Trump's actions were not willful violations of the gag order. Blanche highlights Trump's defense, stating that his responses are part of political discourse and a reaction to comments made by others, such as Cohen and Daniels. He argues against the disparity between Trump's restrictions and the freedom of others to comment freely.
Man Removed From Courtroom In Handcuffs
A disturbance in the overflow courtroom led to a man being escorted out in handcuffs during a trial. Despite warnings about violating rules, including recording and photography, two reporters have been barred from covering the trial. There has been no immediate comment from court officials.