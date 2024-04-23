Trump Hush Money Trial Day 5 Highlights: Opening Statements, First Witness 'David Pecker', And More!

David Pecker, formerly immersed in celebrity news, has now become the subject of headlines himself. As the prosecution's first witness, Pecker, the longtime publisher of The National Enquirer, strolled to the stand and promptly provided insight into the world of tabloid journalism. He detailed practices such as the purchasing of articles — any transaction exceeding $10,000 required his approval — and emphasized the importance of featuring recognizable faces prominently on magazine covers.