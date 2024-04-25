Navigating The Impact Of The Tiktok Ban: Considerations For Users, Employees, And Policymakers

For users, the immediate impact of the legislation may not be palpable, as TikTok is unlikely to vanish from their devices overnight. However, the legislation could lead to the app's removal from major app stores operated by technology giants like Apple and Google, hindering new downloads and limiting access for potential new users. Existing users may continue to access the app, but the absence of updates and technical support could compromise its functionality over time, posing security risks and usability challenges.