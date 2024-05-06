Met Gala 2024: The Story And Secrets Behind Fashion's Favorite Party

As the world eagerly awaits the first Monday of May, fashion enthusiasts and celebrity watchers alike gear up for one of the most extravagant events in the fashion calendar – the Met Gala. This annual extravaganza, held at the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, is not just about celebrating the exquisite dresses on display inside the museum's Costume Institute. It's a spectacle where celebrities turn the red carpet into a runway, showcasing dresses that are veritable works of art in themselves.
Let’s delve into the history behind the Met Gala and uncover some of its secrets.
Advertisement
How Did It All Started?
The Met Gala traces its origins back to December 1948 when it debuted as a midnight dinner at the luxurious Waldorf Astoria. Conceived by fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert, the event aimed to raise funds for the Costume Institute while also serving as a glamorous opening for its annual exhibit. From its humble beginnings, the Gala has evolved into a global phenomenon, earning its reputation as "The Party of the Year."
In the 1970s, the Met Gala underwent a transformation under the guidance of legendary Vogue editor-in-chief Diana Vreeland. It was during her tenure as a special consultant to the Costume Institute that the Gala began adopting thematic elements. From a retrospective honouring Cristóbal Balenciaga to themes inspired by Russian culture and old Hollywood glamour, each year's Gala became a stage for fashion innovation and interpretation.
Advertisement
While the Met Gala dazzles the world with its glitz and glamour, there are intriguing secrets lurking behind the scenes. In the documentary The First Monday in May, Sylvana Ward Durrett, a former Vogue director, unveiled some of the Gala's best-kept secrets.
1. Rihanna's Price Tag:
Behind-the-scenes revelations from the documentary "The First Monday in May" unveiled the staggering costs associated with securing Rihanna's attendance at the 2015 Met Gala. With whispers of a budget ranging from $400,000 to $500,000, Rihanna's performance fee set a new standard for star power at the event.
2. Anna Wintour's Rules:
Under the reign of Vogue's Anna Wintour, the Met Gala comes with its own set of strict regulations. Mobile phones are strictly prohibited, yet celebrities have been known to sneak selfies in the restroom, defying the event's no-photo policy.
3. The 'Devil Wears Prada' Moment:
Anna Wintour faced a moment reminiscent of "The Devil Wears Prada" when questioned by a CNN presenter. Despite the film's portrayal of her, Wintour chose to view it as a positive contribution to fashion's cultural significance.
4. Fundraising Success:
The Met Gala isn't just about glamour; it's also a major fundraising event. The 2015 Gala raised a record-breaking $12.5 million for the museum's endeavors, solidifying its status as a top charity event in New York City.
5. Exclusive Guest List:
While traditionally accommodating 800 attendees, recent Galas have become more exclusive affairs. This year's event will host just 400 guests, meticulously selected for their influence and contribution to the world of fashion and entertainment.
Advertisement
6. Seating Arrangements Drama:
The documentary reveals the intricate process behind seating arrangements at the Gala. Sylvana Ward Durrett, former director of special projects at Vogue, shed light on the meticulous considerations involved, ensuring past interactions and other events are factored into the seating plan.
7. No Plus-Ones Allowed:
There are strict rules when it comes to bringing guests to the Met Gala. Unless your plus-one is also an A-lister, you're flying solo. “It becomes a very expensive girls’ night out, ” remarked Cameron Silver, the founder of the prestigious vintage boutique Decades in Los Angeles, in an interview with Page Six.