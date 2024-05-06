Met Gala 2024: The Story And Secrets Behind Fashion's Favorite Party

As the world eagerly awaits the first Monday of May, fashion enthusiasts and celebrity watchers alike gear up for one of the most extravagant events in the fashion calendar – the Met Gala. This annual extravaganza, held at the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, is not just about celebrating the exquisite dresses on display inside the museum's Costume Institute. It's a spectacle where celebrities turn the red carpet into a runway, showcasing dresses that are veritable works of art in themselves.