MET Gala 2024: When And Where To Watch Met Gala Red Carpet Livestream In India; Check Date, Time, And Hosts

The MET Gala, which is the biggest fashion event of the summer, takes place on the first Monday of May. And MET Gala 2024 is all set to take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Wednesday, May 6. Certainly, most of us cannot wait to witness the red carpet rolled out and the iconic MET staircase full of celebrities in their best sartorial fits. For this year, the theme of MET Gala 2024 is ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’. While international celebs like Blake Lively and Zendaya are expected to attend it, from India, Alia Bhatt will be marking her presence.