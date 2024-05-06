MET Gala 2024: When And Where To Watch Met Gala Red Carpet Livestream In India; Check Date, Time, And Hosts

The MET Gala, which is the biggest fashion event of the summer, takes place on the first Monday of May. And MET Gala 2024 is all set to take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Wednesday, May 6. Certainly, most of us cannot wait to witness the red carpet rolled out and the iconic MET staircase full of celebrities in their best sartorial fits. For this year, the theme of MET Gala 2024 is ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’. While international celebs like Blake Lively and Zendaya are expected to attend it, from India, Alia Bhatt will be marking her presence.
For those caught unaware, the Met Gala 2024, which will be telecast live worldwide, is actually a fund-raising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, which was first held in 1948. Its idea was generated by Eleanor Lambert, a publicist, who decided on the fundraiser for the freshly opened Costume Institute show.
However, how can you watch all the action live? Well, check out the details about the MET Gala 2024.
When is MET Gala 2024?
Like each year, the hosts are keeping the tradition of hosting the gala on the first Monday of May, and hence, it will take place on May 6 (May 7, IST). The event will start at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET/3:00 a.m. IST.
Where to Watch Met Gala 2024?
The public access to the MET Gala is limited to the red carpet. The audience can watch the MET Gala 2024 Red Carpet Arrivals in the US by live streaming it on DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling. In India, there is no broadcasting partner for the MET Gala this year. But, fans can check the red carpet arrivals on social media platforms and YouTube. Fans can also see photos from inside the venue, albeit, the events and happenings within the gala are a secret.
Hosts of MET Gala 2024
The MET Gala 2024 hosts include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth.