Total Solar Eclipse, A Rare NYC Earthquake And Lightning! Is The World Ending?

Saihaj Kaur Madan

Lightning Strikes Statue of Liberty

In a moment reminiscent of scenes from a post-apocalyptic movie, photographer Dan Martland captured a flash of lightning striking the Statue of Liberty on Wednesday.

Statue Of Liberty Dan Martland

Rare Earthquake Rattles New Jersey

On Friday morning, 2 days after the Liberty Light Show, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck New Jersey, sending tremors through neighboring states and New York City.

New Jersey Earthquake Getty Images

New York Region Earthquake: Epicenter

The quake, centered approximately 5 miles north of Whitehouse Station, occurred around 10:23 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Its epicenter was about 45 miles from New York City, causing residents to feel shaking of furniture and floors.

NYC Earthquake Epicenter AP

USGS Highlights Rarity Of Earthquake

In a recent briefing, USGS officials underscored the rarity of earthquakes of this magnitude in this particular area. They highlighted that over the past 300 years, there have been merely three instances of earthquakes near or above magnitude 5 striking near New York City.

New York Earthquakes Pexels

Quake Interrupts UN Security Council Meeting in NYC

The earthquake disrupted a UN Security Council meeting in New York City. In a video shared by the UN, Janti Soeripto, President and CEO of "Save the Children," was briefing on Gaza's situation when tremors were felt. Amidst the interruption, a colleague humorously remarked, "You're making the ground shake!"

UN Security Council Meeting Twitter

Earthquake Shakes Statue of Liberty

Lady Liberty was struck again, and this time she nearly stumbled. Live cameras from EarthCam stationed throughout New York City, including atop the Statue of Liberty, captured Friday's dramatic 4.8-magnitude earthquake as it unfolded in real-time.

Statue Of Liberty EarthCam

Rare Total Solar Eclipse Set to Sweep Across North America

On Monday, April 8th, a total solar eclipse will traverse North America—a phenomenon not witnessed in the United States for seven years, with astronomers predicting it won't occur again in the U.S. for another two decades.

Solar Eclipse Across US AP

Eager Eyes Turn to the Sky for Celestial Spectacle

Millions are anticipated to gaze skyward, eager for the rare chance to witness the alignment of three celestial bodies—the sun, moon, and Earth—partially or fully, depending on their location.

Watching Solar Eclipse 2024 AP

What Next?

Amidst the buzz of speculation and conspiracy theories, one can't help but wonder: are these extraordinary events mere coincidence or something more? As the world watches in awe and anticipation, the mystery of these celestial phenomena continues to unfold, leaving us questioning what lies ahead.

AP

Solar Eclipse 2024: Path, Duration, And Top Cities For Viewing Across USA

Read More