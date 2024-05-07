Met Gala 2024 Co-Chairs Looks: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, And Anna Wintour Shine In Stunning Ensembles

Fashion enthusiasts and celebrity fans, the wait is over: fashion's grandest evening has returned! The 2024 Met Gala is being held on Monday, May 6, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and many of Hollywood's luminaries ascend its famous steps.
This year's gala sees Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, Zendaya, and Bad Bunny serving as co-chairs, with Vogue's Anna Wintour overseeing the Costume Institute benefit.
The theme for this year, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," invites attendees to explore "The Garden of Time" dress code. The corresponding exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute, described by curator Andrew Bolton as "very much an ode to nature and the emotional poetics of fashion," promises to inspire designs featuring atmospheric florals.
Here are all the looks of the co-chairs of the Met Gala 2024.
1. Zendaya
Zendaya has made a stunning return to the Met Gala after a five-year hiatus, and her presence was greatly anticipated.
Styled by Law Roach, Zendaya’s outfit for the gala is reminiscent of a peacock, featuring hues of green, purple, and blue. The gown is a vintage piece from Christian Dior's spring 1999 couture collection, crafted by John Galliano.
The co-chair for the 2024 gala, she rounded off her striking ensemble with a dark lipstick and a hat adorned with feathers.
2. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez proved that age is merely a number with her daring nearly-nude dress at the Met Gala, which showcased her impressive physique.
The shimmering gown, encrusted with crystals, is a custom piece from Schiaparelli Haute Couture. The 54-year-old paired it with towering platform heels and accessorized with jewels from Tiffany & Co.
The numerous tiny silver pearls and rhinestones adorning Jennifer Lopez's Met Gala dress were meticulously hand-embroidered.
The custom gown from Schiaparelli Haute Couture involved 800 hours of hand embroidery, according to the fashion house. It is adorned with over 2,500,000 silver foil bugles and beads.
3. Bad Bunny
2024 Co-host Bad Bunny made his appearance on the carpet donning a suit from Maison Margiela’s Artisanal Collection by John Galliano. The suit is distinguished by red racing stripes running down the insides of the legs, and is complemented with eye-catching accessories such as a hat, sunglasses, and leather gloves.
The rapper rounded off his ensemble with Maison Margiela’s iconic Tabi boots.
4. Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth has officially graced the Met Gala for the first time. It's surprising that this marks the debut for the "Thor" actor at this prestigious annual fashion event. This year is particularly significant for him as he serves as a co-chair alongside Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, and Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour.
Hensworth chose a monochromatic cream ensemble for his first Met Gala look.
The Australian actor was joined by his wife, Elsa Pataky, who is also an actor. Making her first appearance at the Met Gala, the Spanish actress radiated elegance in a form-fitting, shimmering gold, long-sleeve gown.
She styled her hair in a long, hip-length ponytail, which was accentuated with a golden headpiece.
5. Anna Wintour
Anna Wintour, the legendary editor-in-chief of Vogue, made her entrance at the 2024 Met Gala.
For this year's event, Wintour chose a striking long black blazer embellished with red and yellow flowers, custom-made by Loewe. She paired it with an understated white gown beneath. A consistent element of her style, her iconic bob hairstyle, was once again on display.
Wintour has been a co-chair for the Met Gala annually since 1995, except for two years.