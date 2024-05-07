Best Met Gala 2024 After-Party Looks You Didn't See

The Met Gala, hailed as fashion's most illustrious event, ignited New York City's social scene with its grandeur and creativity. As stars graced the red carpet adorned in lavish ensembles, the world marveled at their interpretation of the theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," and the official dress code, "The Garden of Time." However, as the gala concluded, the real spectacle began: the after-parties.