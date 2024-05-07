Best Met Gala 2024 After-Party Looks You Didn't See

The Met Gala, hailed as fashion's most illustrious event, ignited New York City's social scene with its grandeur and creativity. As stars graced the red carpet adorned in lavish ensembles, the world marveled at their interpretation of the theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," and the official dress code, "The Garden of Time." However, as the gala concluded, the real spectacle began: the after-parties.
Amidst the glittering lights and pulsating beats, celebrities showcased a myriad of styles, transcending the confines of the Met Gala's theme. While some maintained their ethereal elegance, others embraced a more daring aesthetic, setting the stage for a night of sartorial splendor.
Advertisement
1. Barry Keoghan
Barry Keoghan, known for his discerning fashion sense, epitomized effortless sophistication at the 'Soho House and Porsche Electric Met Gala Night of Fashion Party.'
Clad in a white overcoat paired with a crisp blue shirt and sleek white sneakers, Keoghan exuded refined charm, effortlessly blending casual and chic elements.
2. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner made a stunning entrance for her second Met Gala after-party appearance, drawing from the rich history of fashion. The 818 founder turned to the iconic Alexander McQueen archive, selecting a heavenly Little White Dress (LWD) from the late designer's SS97 collection for Givenchy.
Continuing her fashion narrative from the main event, where she mesmerized in an Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood lace gown, Jenner maintained her ethereal allure with her inaugural after-party look.
Advertisement
Once again, she paid homage to British fashion, seamlessly intertwining tradition with modern elegance.
3. Usher
Meanwhile, Usher, the consummate showman, played host to his exclusive 'Secret Garden Met Gala After Party' in opulent style.
Dressed in a sumptuous velvet burgundy suit adorned with intricate embellishments and a striking floral brooch, Usher commanded attention with his charismatic presence and impeccable fashion sense.
4. Storm Reid
Storm Reid, known for her daring fashion choices, showcased a blend of sophistication and street-style edge at Usher's soirée.
Layering an oversized black double-breasted jacket over a unique hoodie-dress hybrid, Reid exuded confidence and individuality, accessorizing with embellished sunglasses and rugged boots for a touch of urban flair.
5. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski made a memorable statement at the after-party circuit, donning a vintage Givenchy S/S 98 dress sourced from Tab Vintage.
With its timeless silhouette and intricate detailing, Ratajkowski epitomized vintage glamour, proving that classic elegance never goes out of style.
6. Coco Rocha
Last but certainly not least, Coco Rocha stole the spotlight at the 'FWRD & Revolve presents Cardi B's Met Ball After Party.' Adorned in a show-stopping magenta tulle creation, Rocha commanded attention with its voluminous ruffled layers and dramatic mermaid silhouette.
With every stride, she exuded confidence and poise, captivating all who beheld her awe-inspiring ensemble.