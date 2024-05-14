Hollywood

Bradley Cooper And Gigi Hadid Spotted Sharing Passionate Kiss During Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert In Paris

Actor Bradley Cooper and supermodel Gigi Hadid, who are rumoured to be dating each other since 2023, attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Paris, on Sunday night.

Instagram
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper in NYC Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Bradley Cooper and supermodel Gigi Hadid, who are rumoured to be dating each other since 2023, attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Paris, on Sunday night. Taylor's boyfriend, Travis Kelce also enjoyed the concert from box seat alongside Bradley and Gigi. It was the singer's final show in Paris. Lovebirds Bradley, 49 and Gigi, 29 painted the town red with their PDAs.

In a video shared on social media, 'A Star is Born' actor was seen wrapping his arms around Gigi's waist and pulled her in for a steamy kiss. They kissed while Taylor sang 'The Alchemy'. The supermodel also held her lover's face in her hands as a sweet gesture.

For the concert night, Gigi was in a long black cardigan and a pair of jeans while Bradley was in a long-sleeve button-up shirt and slacks.

Entertainment Tonight quoted a source saying, ''The two kept the PDA to a minimum, sneaking a kiss every now and then, and embracing every once and a while as the two sang to Taylor’s hits''. The source added, ''The happy couple left the concert hand in hand and seemed very much in love''.

In the entire concert, Gigi was cheering for her bestie Taylor. She was also seen dancing as she rooted for the star. 

Gigi, Bradley, Taylor and Travis recently went on a vacation to Carmel-by-the-Sea, California. All four had a great time in the beachside city.

Before dating Bradley, Gigi was in a relationship with Zayn Malik. They also have a daughter together. Post her breakup with Zayn, she was linked with with actor Leonardo DiCaprio for a brief period. In September 2023, they reportedly called it quits and in October of the same year, Gigi and Bradley's relationship rumors started doing the rounds. They are yet to make it official but their gestures say it all. They are often spotted sharing cosy moments, share kiss, and go on dates and vacations.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NGOs Seek Listing In SC Of PIL For Court-Monitored SIT Probe Into Electoral Bonds Scheme
  2. Delhi: Bomb Threat Email Received At Several Hospitals, Search Underway
  3. 'Unacceptable': India Condemns Killing Of Civilians In Gaza, Pushes For 2 State Solution At UNGA
  4. Supreme Court Grants Bail To Gautam Navlakha in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case
  5. India Sends Fresh Consignments Of Relief Materials To Flood-Hit Kenya
Entertainment News
  1. Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Send Gifts To Paps As They Thank Them For Respecting Privacy Of Their Children
  2. Gong Yoo To Portray An AI Character Opposite Tang Wei In Special Appearance For 'Wonderland'
  3. Shekhar Suman To Return With ‘Movers N Shakers’ And ‘Dekh Bhai Dekh’? Actor Confirms ‘It Will Happen'
  4. Soni Razdan Felt Like A 'Single' Mother When Raising Alia Bhatt, Shaheen: Today Raha Has A Lot More
  5. Bradley Cooper And Gigi Hadid Spotted Sharing Passionate Kiss During Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert In Paris
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Oman Vs Scotland T20I Cancelled; Liverpool Draw Vs Villa
  2. La Liga: Barcelona Beat Real Sociedad To Claim Second Spot - In Pics
  3. ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur Confident Of India Reaching The Semi-Final
  4. Former Leeds United Boss Jesse Marsch Appointed As Head Coach Of Canada's Men's Football Team
  5. Federation Cup 200m Gold Winner Animesh Requests Guidance From Current Coach
World News
  1. Melinda French Gates To Leave Gates Foundation, Keeps $12.5 Billion For Own Charity Work
  2. Whistleblower Who Exposed Alleged Australian War Crimes In Afghanistan Sentenced To Prison
  3. Baltimore's Key Bridge Blown Up In Controlled Explosion
  4. 3 Killed In Firing And Teargas Shelling By Security Forces In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir
  5. Citing Human Rights Violations, Belfast Judge Says UK's Deportation Law Shouldn't Apply To Northern Ireland
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Election Live: PM Modi Files His Nomination From Varanasi LS Seat Today, 67.71 Percent Turnout In 4th Phase
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Oman Vs Scotland T20I Cancelled; Liverpool Draw Vs Villa
  3. Mumbai Rains To Continue? IMD Predicts Wet Spell As Extreme Temperatures Hit North India | Weather Wrap
  4. Tottenham Vs Man City Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  5. From Droupadi Murmu To Mayawati And Kamala Harris, Women In Politics Face Scrutiny Over Their Personal Lives
  6. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival
  7. Mumbai Storm: 12 Dead, 64 Injured As Hoarding Collapses; Flights, Trains Delayed
  8. Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 14, Police Register FIR Against Owner