Actor Bradley Cooper and supermodel Gigi Hadid, who are rumoured to be dating each other since 2023, attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Paris, on Sunday night. Taylor's boyfriend, Travis Kelce also enjoyed the concert from box seat alongside Bradley and Gigi. It was the singer's final show in Paris. Lovebirds Bradley, 49 and Gigi, 29 painted the town red with their PDAs.
In a video shared on social media, 'A Star is Born' actor was seen wrapping his arms around Gigi's waist and pulled her in for a steamy kiss. They kissed while Taylor sang 'The Alchemy'. The supermodel also held her lover's face in her hands as a sweet gesture.
For the concert night, Gigi was in a long black cardigan and a pair of jeans while Bradley was in a long-sleeve button-up shirt and slacks.
Entertainment Tonight quoted a source saying, ''The two kept the PDA to a minimum, sneaking a kiss every now and then, and embracing every once and a while as the two sang to Taylor’s hits''. The source added, ''The happy couple left the concert hand in hand and seemed very much in love''.
In the entire concert, Gigi was cheering for her bestie Taylor. She was also seen dancing as she rooted for the star.
Gigi, Bradley, Taylor and Travis recently went on a vacation to Carmel-by-the-Sea, California. All four had a great time in the beachside city.
Before dating Bradley, Gigi was in a relationship with Zayn Malik. They also have a daughter together. Post her breakup with Zayn, she was linked with with actor Leonardo DiCaprio for a brief period. In September 2023, they reportedly called it quits and in October of the same year, Gigi and Bradley's relationship rumors started doing the rounds. They are yet to make it official but their gestures say it all. They are often spotted sharing cosy moments, share kiss, and go on dates and vacations.