Before dating Bradley, Gigi was in a relationship with Zayn Malik. They also have a daughter together. Post her breakup with Zayn, she was linked with with actor Leonardo DiCaprio for a brief period. In September 2023, they reportedly called it quits and in October of the same year, Gigi and Bradley's relationship rumors started doing the rounds. They are yet to make it official but their gestures say it all. They are often spotted sharing cosy moments, share kiss, and go on dates and vacations.