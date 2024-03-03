Taylor Swift Announces Fourth And Final Edition Of 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album: 'The Black Dog' At Eras Tour Singapore

Taylor Swift unveiled the fourth and final version of her upcoming album "The Tortured Poets Department": "The Black Dog" at her second Eras Tour show in Singapore.
During the Surprise Songs segment of the show, after presenting the live debut of Evermore's "Long Story Short," Swift disclosed the fourth and final edition of her upcoming album, set for release on April 19.
"I kind of wanted to show you something that nobody else has seen," Swift expressed during her the 'surprise song' segment, preceding the unveiling of a fourth edition titled "The Black Dog."
The artwork at the back of the album reads, "Old habits die screaming."
While her account went live on Saturday with the caption "A message from the department," the announcement itself didn't occur until the second night in Singapore.
With this announcement, Swift deviated from her usual routine of making announcements on the first night in a new city during the Eras Tour.
During the first night in Tokyo, Swift expressed how she had intended to unveil her 11th album at the venue but ultimately made the announcement following her 13th Grammy win, prior to the Tokyo concert.
The original album comprises 17 songs, including two collaborations with Post Malone and Florence and the Machine. Additionally, there is a bonus track titled "The Manuscript."
On Melbourne's first night, she revealed a second cover featuring the track "The Bolter," while in Sydney, she presented a third cover featuring the track "The Albatross."
"The Black Dog" joins "The Manuscript," "The Bolter," and "The Albatross" as variant-exclusive bonus tracks for The Tortured Poets Department. Similar to the prior editions, "The Black Dog" variant includes distinctive packaging, photographs, and the bonus track.
Each of these versions features distinct breakup phrases on their back covers: "I love you, it's ruining my life," "You don't get to tell me about sad" and "Am I allowed to cry?"
Like its predecessors, "The Black Dog" edition is only accessible for a limited period. Fans can now pre-order through March 6th on Swift's webstore.
In February, during a performance in Melbourne, Australia, Swift revealed, “Tortured Poets is an album, I think more than any of my albums that I’ve ever made, I needed to make it. It was really a lifeline for me. Just the things I was going through and the things I was writing about. It kind of reminded me of why songwriting was something that actually gets me through my life.”
Following four more performances at the National Stadium in Singapore, Swift will embark on a two-month hiatus.
Upon her return to the Eras Tour in Paris in May, the album will have been released.