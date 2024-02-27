Taylor Swift Breaks The Beatles' Record For The Most Weeks In Billboard 200’s Top 10 In Last 60 Years

Taylor Swift has achieved a new milestone on the Billboard 200 albums chart, surpassing The Beatles for the most weeks spent in the top 10 over the past 60 years when considering all her albums that have reached the top 10.
In the most recent Billboard 200 chart (dated March 2), Swift boasts three albums within the top 10, increasing her cumulative weeks in this elite tier to 384 across all 16 of her albums that have reached the top 10. Among the current top 10, Swift's three former No. 1s include 1989 (Taylor’s Version) at No. 6, Lover at No. 7, and Midnights at No. 9. Despite all three albums concurrently residing in the top 10 for this particular week, they collectively contribute three weeks to her overall total, according to Billboard.
Since the Billboard 200 merged its previously distinct mono and stereo album charts on the chart dated August 17, 1963, Swift has now accumulated the highest number of weeks in the top 10. Surpassing The Beatles, who have amassed a total of 382 weeks in the top 10 across their 32 albums that reached the top 10. (The Billboard 200 started its regular weekly publication in March of 1956.)
Swift made her debut in the top 10 on the chart dated November 24, 2007, when her self-titled debut album surged from 26 to 8. On the other hand, The Beatles entered the top 10 for the first time on the chart dated February 8, 1964, with Meet the Beatles! jumping from 92 to 3. The Beatles' most recent appearance in the top 10 was on the chart dated November 12, 2022, when a deluxe reissue of their 1966 album Revolver prompted its return to the list at No. 4.
Midnights holds the record among Swift's top 10-charting albums for the highest number of weeks spent in the top 10, with 68 weeks in total. Following closely behind are 1989 with 60 weeks, Fearless with 58 weeks, Lover with 54 weeks, and Folklore with 30 weeks.
The top five albums by The Beatles with the highest number of weeks in the top 10 are Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band with 35 weeks, followed by Abbey Road and A Hard Day’s Night, each with 28 weeks. Meet the Beatles! comes next with 21 weeks, followed by 1 with 20 weeks.
After Swift and The Beatles, the acts with the highest number of weeks in the top 10 since August 1963 are The Rolling Stones with 309 weeks, followed by Barbra Streisand with 277 weeks, and Drake and Mariah Carey, both with 233 weeks each.
Taylor Swift is currently gearing up to release her new album, "The Tortured Poets Department," which is set to hit the market and various platforms on April 19, less than two months away.