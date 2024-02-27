Taylor Swift Breaks The Beatles' Record For The Most Weeks In Billboard 200’s Top 10 In Last 60 Years

Midnights holds the record among Swift's top 10-charting albums for the highest number of weeks spent in the top 10, with 68 weeks in total. Following closely behind are 1989 with 60 weeks, Fearless with 58 weeks, Lover with 54 weeks, and Folklore with 30 weeks.

The top five albums by The Beatles with the highest number of weeks in the top 10 are Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band with 35 weeks, followed by Abbey Road and A Hard Day’s Night, each with 28 weeks. Meet the Beatles! comes next with 21 weeks, followed by 1 with 20 weeks.