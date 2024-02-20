The Beatles Biopics: Sam Mendes To Direct Four Films, Each From A Beatle's Perspective

The Beatles will be featured in a series of four biographical films, each focusing on a different band member, and all directed by Sam Mendes.
In a groundbreaking move, the Beatles, known for their cautious approach to granting rights, have agreed to provide complete access to their life and music for a film project. Sony Pictures revealed on Monday a deal that could surpass all previous music biopics, spanning the stories of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr across four separate films.
Sam Mendes' envisioned films are anticipated to debut in theaters in an innovative manner, possibly featuring unique strategies where the movies could coexist or intersect. Detailed release schedules will be disclosed at a later time. Sony aims for a 2027 release of these films.
McCartney, Starr, and the Lennon and Harrison families have all given their approval for the project through the Beatles' Apple Corps. Ltd. Sony Music Publishing holds the rights to most Beatles songs.
Advertisement
“I’m honored to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies,” stated Mendes in a statement.
Each film will be from the perspective of a Beatle.
Advertisement
Producer Pippa Harris explained, “We intend this to be a uniquely thrilling, and epic cinematic experience: four films, told from four different perspectives which tell a single story about the most celebrated band of all time. To have The Beatles’ and Apple Corps’ blessing to do this is an immense privilege.”
During their early years, The Beatles made notable ventures into film, appearing in five movies between 1964 and 1970, including classics like "A Hard Day’s Night" (1964) and the animated feature "Yellow Submarine" (1968). While they've been the subject of numerous documentaries, including Peter Jackson's 2021 release "The Beatles: Get Back," attempts to dramatize their story have been less frequent.
Advertisement
In 2023, The Beatles collaborated again, using artificial intelligence for the release of the song "Now and Then," facilitated by technology employed in Peter Jackson's "Get Back" project. This was accompanied by a music video directed by Jackson.
The landscape of music biopics has evolved significantly over the past decade, with box-office hits like "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Rocketman," and "Elvis" driving Hollywood's pursuit of the next big jukebox blockbuster. Recent successes include "Bob Marley: One Love," produced in collaboration with the Marley estate, which topped the box office over Presidents Day weekend. Additionally, a Michael Jackson biopic is currently in production.
Advertisement
Tom Rothman, chair and chief executive of Sony Pictures' Motion Picture Group, emphasized that “theatrical movie events today must be culturally seismic." He praised Mendes' ambitious vision, stating that combining Mendes' team with the music and stories of The Beatles will captivate global audiences and break new ground artistically.
“We are deeply grateful to all parties and look forward ourselves to breaking some rules with Sam’s uniquely artistic vision.”
Overall, the collaboration between Mendes and The Beatles' legacy is anticipated to deliver an extraordinary cinematic experience that resonates with audiences worldwide.