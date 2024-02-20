The Beatles Biopics: Sam Mendes To Direct Four Films, Each From A Beatle's Perspective

The Beatles will be featured in a series of four biographical films, each focusing on a different band member, and all directed by Sam Mendes.

In a groundbreaking move, the Beatles, known for their cautious approach to granting rights, have agreed to provide complete access to their life and music for a film project. Sony Pictures revealed on Monday a deal that could surpass all previous music biopics, spanning the stories of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr across four separate films.