Bob Marley Biopic Brings His Message To New Generations, Son Says

The family of Bob Marley is optimistic that a new biographical film depicting the life of the iconic reggae sensation, renowned for his infectious tunes and spiritually and socially conscious lyrics, will breathe new life into his legacy.

Titled "Bob Marley: One Love," the film is crafted by his wife, Rita Marley, along with their children Ziggy and Cedella, and boasts executive production by Brad Pitt. Helmed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, the director behind "King Richard," the movie stars British actors Kingsley Ben-Adir and Lashana Lynch, who undertake the challenge of portraying the vibrant personalities of Bob and Rita Marley on the silver screen.

Ziggy Marley, speaking at the film's London premiere, shared, "It was primarily made to amplify his message, to convey his message through a different medium—film—to connect with a new generation. 'One Love' represents something positive in the world. That's the essence of the message."

Bob Marley, born in Jamaica in 1945, achieved global acclaim with The Wailers, delivering hits such as "No Woman, No Cry," "Jamming," and "I Shot the Sheriff." His untimely demise from cancer at the age of 36 in 1981 marked the end of an era.

Set against the backdrop of Kingston in 1976, the film unfolds as Marley plans a peace concert amidst political turmoil and violence. Following an assassination attempt on both him and Rita, the narrative shifts to Marley's relocation to London, where he records the groundbreaking album "Exodus." Through flashbacks, audiences gain insights into Marley's formative years.

Kingsley Ben-Adir, known for his roles as Malcolm X and Barack Obama, prepared for the role of Marley while on the set of "Barbie," taking on the challenge of mastering Marley's mannerisms and the Jamaican patois.

Reflecting on his preparation, Ben-Adir expressed, "I had to learn everything about music, from the language to the nuances. Bob Marley was a multifaceted individual—tough yet a gentleman, and capturing the various facets was quite a task."

"Bob Marley: One Love" is set to hit global cinemas on February 14, presenting a cinematic journey into the life and legacy of the legendary reggae icon.