John Lennon Resented Muhammad Ali For Making Beatles 'Look Stupid'

Photographer Harry Benson had taken the 'I Wanna Hold Your Hand' hitmakers to meet Ali -- who died in 2016 aged 74 -- when he was preparing for his Sonny Liston fight and they were waiting to appear on 'The Ed Sullivan Show', reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He recalled to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: “Ali dwarfed them. Just the repartee of Ali: ‘You think you’re good-looking? You’re not that good-looking - you’re tiny, small, little men. Look at me!'