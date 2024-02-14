The first look of singer Michael Jackson’s biopic is here. Titled ‘Michael’, the first look poster features the late popstar’s nephew playing his role. Jaafar Jackson is seen in one of Michael Jackson’s iconic outfits. Fans are excited at how true to the late singer the picture looks.
Lionsgate took to their Instagram and shared the first look of ‘Michael.’ The first look features Jaafar Jackson recreating Michael Jackson’s iconic Man In The Mirror look from his popular Dangerous Tour from 1992-93. The photo has been clicked by Kevin Mazur who had originally photographed Michael throughout his career, including the ‘This Is It’ rehearsals.
Jaafar Jackson is seen in a white collared shirt with a white V-neck t-shirt underneath. He has paired this white look with black pants. His hair is tied in a messy ponytail, and he has a microphone in his hand. Sharing the first look, Lionsgate wrote, “Your first look at #MichaelMovie. Starring Jaafar Jackson – in theaters April 2025. Photograph by the renowned photographer Kevin Mazur, who documented Michael’s final rehearsal, and is now the first to photograph Jaafar in character as Michael.”
Take a look at the first look of ‘Michael’ here.
The post has fetched over 16K likes in 19 hours. Fans are ecstatic and they are hoping that the biopic will do justice to the late singer’s life and legacy. One fan wrote, “I’m so glad someone from his own family is going to play him.” A second fan said, “When I first heard about this, I thought was going to be another terrible Lifetime type of films but they're really going for it and getting it right. I would rather see this than a 40th Elvis film.” A third fan commented, “Yo I actually thought that was MJ for a sec. This is gonna be so good.”