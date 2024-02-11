When Michael Jackson Hugged Jaaved Jaaferi At An NY Show

Jaaved, who appeared on the special episode of the celebrity dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, reminisced about meeting MJ and shared: “There was an award function in New York where he was honoured by an Indian society. He came on stage when there was no one else present except me, as I was hosting the show at that moment. As he was coming up, I shared that moment with him, and when he was leaving, I was like, 'I won't let him go,' and I asked, 'Can I give you a hug?' He said, 'Yes, of course,' and he lovingly hugged me.”

“It was a very special moment because Michael Jackson hugged me. So, it will remain with me forever. I had introduced him on stage at the event, and he said, 'Oh, you did a wonderful job, thank you.' I said, 'It's a big thing for me.' He is on a different level,” said the ‘Bala’ fame actor.