United States

Watch: Taylor Swift Surprises Amsterdam With What Fans Call The 'Travis Kelce Love Mashup' During Final Eras Tour Show

Taylor Swift concluded her final Amsterdam Eras Tour show with a heartwarming surprise, performing a love mashup dedicated to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. The intimate performance included never-before-played songs, making the night unforgettable for fans.

Taylor Swift Amsterdam
Taylor Swift Sings A Travis Kelce Surprise-Song Mashup During Night 3 Of The Eras Tour In Amsterdam Photo: X
info_icon

Taylor Swift concluded her final night in Amsterdam on the Eras Tour by performing two songs that had never been played live before, including a love mashup dedicated to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

"I can't believe this but I haven't played this song yet on the Eras Tour so that's fun," she announced, holding her guitar, to the enthusiastic crowd at the Johan Cruijff Arena.

Dressed in a flowing pink gown that reached the stage, she began strumming her guitar. "Hit the ground, hit the ground, oh, oh," she sang, prompting cheers from the audience who recognized the opening line of "Sweeter Than Fiction." This bonus track from "1989 (Taylor's Version)" was originally written for the 2013 film One Chance.

Taylor Swift in selfies with Travis Kelce, Prince William and his kids. - X
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Kicks Off With Royal Selfies In London With Prince William And Travis Kelce: Photos

BY Outlook International Desk

Swift has performed every song from her albums "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," "1989 (Taylor's Version)," "Folklore," and "Midnights" during the Eras Tour.

She then incorporated "Holy Ground" from "Red (Taylor's Version)" into the mashup.

She'll be 87, he'll be 89.

"Okay so you get bonus points if you know the words to this one," Swift said, sitting down at the piano. "Because it's from my first album and I've never performed it on the Eras Tour."

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce At The Lake Como - @DaOtterside/ X
Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce To Be Engaged Soon? Here's Everything We Know

BY Outlook International Desk

With Kelce cheering from a suite, she sang "Mary’s Song (Oh My My My)," which includes the line, "I'll be eighty-seven, you'll be eighty-nine, I'll still look at you like the stars that shine in the sky, oh, my, my, my."

This moment is significant because, as a teenager in Nashville, Swift wrote a song featuring the numbers 87 and 89. Kelce's jersey number is 87, and "1989" is one of her albums.

null - null
Travis Kelce, Bradley Cooper, And Gigi Hadid Spotted At Taylor Swift's Paris Tour Finale- With A Special '87' Coincidence And 'So High School' Nod!

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Everything Has REALLY Changed (In A Year)

If that wasn’t a clear enough love message for the Kansas City tight end, she also included "So High School"—a song from "The Tortured Poets Department" that she wrote about him—and "Everything Has Changed," a love song from "Red (Taylor's Version)," in the mashup.

Nearly a year ago, on July 8, Kelce attended the Eras Tour in Kansas City, bringing a friendship bracelet with his number on it, hoping to give it to Swift. Since then, everything has changed.

The singer-songwriter has 22 more shows remaining in Europe. After a two-month break, she will head to North America in the fall.

David Grohl & Taylor Swift Relationship Timeline - X
Taylor Swift Seemingly Responds To Dave Grohl's 'Live' Comment On Eras Tour | A Timeline Of The Controversy

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs ZIM: Riyan Parag Becomes First Assam Cricketer To Debut In India's National Team
  2. India Vs Zimbabwe Key Stats, 2nd T20I: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorers, Highest Wicket-Takers
  3. IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: India 'Need to Bounce Back Stronger After Collapse' Says Ravi Bishnoi
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe Prediction, 2nd T20I: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
Football News
  1. ENG 1-1 SUI, Euro 2024 QF: Gareth Southgate Lauds England's Battle
  2. ENG 1-1 SUI, Euro 2024 QF: Bukayo Saka Celebrates 'Special' Shoot-Out Success
  3. Copa America 2024: Colombia Taking Nothing For Granted Ahead Of Panama Tie
  4. Euro 2024: Southgate Proud Ahead Of 100th Game, But England Milestone Is 'Least-Important Stat Of The Week'
  5. Jesse Marsch Praises Canada's Desire And Commitment After Booking Copa America Semi-Final Spot
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Yulia Putintseva Knocks Out Top Seed Iga Swiatek In Third Round
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Ends Run After Round 2 Defeat
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Andy Murray Has Played Last Match As Emma Raducanu Withdraws From Mixed Doubles
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar Gets Standing Ovation At Centre Court
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Rain Delays Play Again; Alex De Minaur Gets Walkover Into 4th Round
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Very Important', 'Crucial for Russia-India Ties': Kremlin On PM Modi's Visit To Russia
  2. West Bengal: 8 Injured After Electric Transformer Explodes At Factory In Bankura
  3. Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu And Telangana CM Reddy Hold Meeting To Resolve State Bifurcation Issues | Top Points
  4. Graft Case: Delhi LG Approves Probe Into Bribery Charges Against AAP Leader Satyendra Jain
  5. 'We Share Same Issues': Unions Counter Railways' Claim Against Rahul Gandhi Meeting Loco Pilots Outside Delhi
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Taylor Swift Surprises Amsterdam With What Fans Call The 'Travis Kelce Love Mashup' During Final Eras Tour Show
  2. Ambani Wedding Bash: All Hollywood Singers Who Performed At The Indian Billionaire Wedding Bash | Videos
  3. Netflix Announces Documentary On SS Rajamouli
  4. Filmmakers Must Focus On Storytelling Instead Of Making Projects Based On Equations, Says Imtiaz Ali
  5. 'Kill' Earns Rs 1.35 Crore On Day One
US News
  1. Watch: Taylor Swift Surprises Amsterdam With What Fans Call The 'Travis Kelce Love Mashup' During Final Eras Tour Show
  2. Ambani Wedding Bash: All Hollywood Singers Who Performed At The Indian Billionaire Wedding Bash | Videos
  3. Birthday Celebration Becomes Tragedy In Kentucky As Mass Shooting Kills Four, Three Critically Injured
  4. Target Will Stop Accepting THIS Form Of Payment Starting This Month
  5. Which Neighborhood Has New York’s Youngest, Wealthiest And Oldest Population? | Latest Update By DCP Reveals Census Data
World News
  1. Watch: Taylor Swift Surprises Amsterdam With What Fans Call The 'Travis Kelce Love Mashup' During Final Eras Tour Show
  2. Ambani Wedding Bash: All Hollywood Singers Who Performed At The Indian Billionaire Wedding Bash | Videos
  3. Birthday Celebration Becomes Tragedy In Kentucky As Mass Shooting Kills Four, Three Critically Injured
  4. Russian Airstrikes Leave Thousands Without Power, Cut Off Water Supply In Ukraine
  5. Target Will Stop Accepting THIS Form Of Payment Starting This Month
Latest Stories
  1. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  3. Today's Daily Horoscope for July 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights for Every Zodiac Sign.
  4. '400 Paar, But In Another Country': Tharoor's Veiled Dig At BJP; Jairam Ramesh Recalls Lok Sabha Results
  5. Breaking News July 6: Six-Storey Building Collapses In Gujarat's Surat, Many Feared Trapped; Second Encounter In J&K's Kulgam Underway
  6. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  7. BJP Vs AAP Over Felling Of Over 1000 Trees In ‘Eco-sensitive Zone
  8. Sports News July 6, 2024 Highlights: England Beat Switzerland In Euro Quarters; George Russell Gets Pole For British GP