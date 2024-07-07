Taylor Swift concluded her final night in Amsterdam on the Eras Tour by performing two songs that had never been played live before, including a love mashup dedicated to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.
"I can't believe this but I haven't played this song yet on the Eras Tour so that's fun," she announced, holding her guitar, to the enthusiastic crowd at the Johan Cruijff Arena.
Dressed in a flowing pink gown that reached the stage, she began strumming her guitar. "Hit the ground, hit the ground, oh, oh," she sang, prompting cheers from the audience who recognized the opening line of "Sweeter Than Fiction." This bonus track from "1989 (Taylor's Version)" was originally written for the 2013 film One Chance.
Swift has performed every song from her albums "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," "1989 (Taylor's Version)," "Folklore," and "Midnights" during the Eras Tour.
She then incorporated "Holy Ground" from "Red (Taylor's Version)" into the mashup.
She'll be 87, he'll be 89.
"Okay so you get bonus points if you know the words to this one," Swift said, sitting down at the piano. "Because it's from my first album and I've never performed it on the Eras Tour."
With Kelce cheering from a suite, she sang "Mary’s Song (Oh My My My)," which includes the line, "I'll be eighty-seven, you'll be eighty-nine, I'll still look at you like the stars that shine in the sky, oh, my, my, my."
This moment is significant because, as a teenager in Nashville, Swift wrote a song featuring the numbers 87 and 89. Kelce's jersey number is 87, and "1989" is one of her albums.
Everything Has REALLY Changed (In A Year)
If that wasn’t a clear enough love message for the Kansas City tight end, she also included "So High School"—a song from "The Tortured Poets Department" that she wrote about him—and "Everything Has Changed," a love song from "Red (Taylor's Version)," in the mashup.
Nearly a year ago, on July 8, Kelce attended the Eras Tour in Kansas City, bringing a friendship bracelet with his number on it, hoping to give it to Swift. Since then, everything has changed.
The singer-songwriter has 22 more shows remaining in Europe. After a two-month break, she will head to North America in the fall.