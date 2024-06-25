Taylor Swift Seemingly Responds To Dave Grohl's 'Live' Comment On Eras Tour | A Timeline Of The Controversy

Taylor Swift seemed to have responded to Dave Grohl, the lead singer of Foo Fighters, who accused her of not performing live over the weekend, indicating a potential souring of their relationship.
However, her dedicated fan base, the Swifties, passionately defends her and frequently targets the critics.
Speculations arose that Grohl's remarks were prompted by Swift's fans targeting his teenage daughter, Violet Grohl, following tweets she posted about the singer earlier this year.
Here's a timeline of statements made:
May 2015: David Grohl Says He Is 'Obsessed' With Swift
Grohl expressed his admiration for Taylor Swift, declaring his enthusiasm for her during a performance and humorously stating, according to BBC News, "I'm officially obsessed. She might want to get a restraining order because I'm all about Swift. To my opening band, Taylor Swift. Taylor and the Swifts."
January 2024: Violet Grohl Faces The Wrath Of Swifties
Violet Grohl deleted her social media accounts following criticism of Taylor Swift's carbon footprint, specifically Swift's use of a private jet for her "Eras Tour" travels. Swift reportedly responded by mocking her and allegedly sending her threatening messages.
The following day, she made additional remarks regarding sexually explicit AI-generated images of Swift circulating online, resulting in further harassment.
June 2024: Grohl Suggests Swift Does Not Perform Live
During a Foo Fighters concert in London, Dave Grohl remarked to the audience about Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour, stating, "We were joking about the Taylor Swift tour earlier. I know that she's on her 'Eras' tour. I'm telling you, man, you don't want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift."
"So we like to call our tour the 'Errors Tour. We've had more than a few eras, and more than a few fucking errors as well. Just a couple."
"That's because we actually play live. What? Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock 'n' roll music, right? You came to the right fucking place."
June 2024: Swift Seemingly Responds To Grohl
Swift seemed to indirectly respond to Grohl's remarks during her performance in London on Sunday.
"Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who's gonna be playing live for you for 3.5 hours tonight, they deserve this so much."
"And so does every one of my fellow performers. And you just gave that to us so generously, we will never forget it," she said.
Swift concluded the UK leg of her "Eras Tour" on Sunday, marking it as the highest-grossing tour in history and a testament to her immense star power. Barclays Bank had estimated before the tour began that it would contribute £997 million ($1.26 billion) to the UK economy.