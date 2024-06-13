Taylor Swift's 100th Eras Tour Show In Liverpool: Art Installations, Surprises, And Speculations Await This 13th!

Throughout the Eras Tour, which commenced in March 2023, Swift has delighted fans with special announcements and surprises, often hinted at through her trademark Easter eggs. For instance, during the Los Angeles show on Aug. 9, 2023, the last stop of the tour's inaugural U.S. leg, Swift thrilled the audience by revealing that the re-recording of "1989 (Taylor’s Version)" would be released on October 27, 2023. Her choice of multiple blue outfits that evening served as a playful teaser for the announcement.