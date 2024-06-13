United States

Taylor Swift's 100th Eras Tour Show In Liverpool: Art Installations, Surprises, And Speculations Await This 13th!

Taylor Swift's 100th Eras Tour show in Liverpool on 13th June (Swift's favorite number!) draws anticipation from fans and the city alike. With art installations inspired by her albums and rumors of surprises, excitement is at an all-time high for this milestone performance.

Taylor's 100th Show In Liverpool
Taylor Swift is on the brink of reaching a significant milestone! The renowned pop sensation is gearing up for a trio of performances at Antfield Stadium in Liverpool, England, this week, with her 100th Eras Tour show scheduled for June 13. Fans and the city of Liverpool alike are eagerly anticipating this momentous occasion.

In preparation for the tour stop, the Liverpool City Council has turned into 'Taylor Town', with a series of art installations scattered throughout the city, each inspired by one of Swift's albums, as reported by the BBC. These installations feature diverse elements such as a butterfly, a moss-covered piano, a floral swing bench, and even a "Red" room. Claire McColgan, director of Liverpool City Council's Culture Liverpool team, emphasized that these installations symbolize Swift's profound and transformative impact on both the music industry and the city itself.

"Even if you have not got a ticket for Taylor you can come to Liverpool and enjoy a bit of Taylor magic," McColgan stated.

Additionally, fans are buzzing with speculation about potential surprises from the "So High School" singer, particularly given the significance of the 100th show falling on her lucky number 13. Clues such as Swift's choice of colors during her 1989 set in Edinburgh on June 9 have fueled speculation about a potential music video for "But Daddy I Love Him."

Throughout the Eras Tour, which commenced in March 2023, Swift has delighted fans with special announcements and surprises, often hinted at through her trademark Easter eggs. For instance, during the Los Angeles show on Aug. 9, 2023, the last stop of the tour's inaugural U.S. leg, Swift thrilled the audience by revealing that the re-recording of "1989 (Taylor’s Version)" would be released on October 27, 2023. Her choice of multiple blue outfits that evening served as a playful teaser for the announcement.

“Here we are, on the last night of the U.S. leg of the Eras tour, in the eighth month of the year, on the ninth day," teased Swift before unveiling the new cover art for 1989 (Taylor’s Version) along with its release date.

Additionally, the "Anti-Hero" singer disclosed the release date for Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) during the Eras Tour on May 5, 202, hinting at a surprise she had long been plotting during a Nashville performance.

"You know how I love to plan things, and how I love to surprise you with the things I plan. It's my love language with you,” Swift shared with the crowd before the big reveal.

On the day of the Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) announcement during the Eras Tour show in Kansas City on July 7, 2023, Swift once again surprised fans by unveiling the music video for "I Can See You," a previously unreleased track from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). In a further surprise, Swift welcomed her ex Taylor Lautner and Joey King, who starred in the music video, onto the stage to commemorate its premiere.

Swift With Her Ex Taylor Lautner And Joey King
Swift is scheduled to perform for three consecutive nights at Antfield Stadium in Liverpool, beginning from June 13 to June 15. It remains to be seen how Swift will commemorate this momentous 100th occasion.

