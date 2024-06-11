Taylor Swift Will Not Be Starring In MCU's 'Deadpool And Wolverine'? Here's What We Know

As the trailer of ‘Deadpool And Wolverine’ was released in April this year, the anticipation for this Marvel Comic Universe (MCU) film rose to an all-time high. The movie is one of the most anticipated Hollywood releases of the year, simply because of its plot and the star cast. Following the trailer release, fans had speculated that Taylor Swift might be starring in the superhero film. However, a recent report has confirmed that the pop singer is not a part of ‘Deadpool And Wolverine.’