Taylor Swift Will Not Be Starring In MCU's 'Deadpool And Wolverine'? Here's What We Know

As the trailer of ‘Deadpool And Wolverine’ was released in April this year, the anticipation for this Marvel Comic Universe (MCU) film rose to an all-time high. The movie is one of the most anticipated Hollywood releases of the year, simply because of its plot and the star cast. Following the trailer release, fans had speculated that Taylor Swift might be starring in the superhero film. However, a recent report has confirmed that the pop singer is not a part of ‘Deadpool And Wolverine.’
As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Taylor Swift is not a part of ‘Deadpool And Wolverine.’ Speculations soared following the release of the latest poster on Monday, which depicted Wade and Logan wearing matching bracelets reminiscent of those from Taylor Swift’s worldwide Eras Tour. Both the Canadian producer-actor Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy remained silent on the matter. However, in a May interview with Fandango, Reynolds clarified the situation, stating that “straight-up dishonesty isn't in the cards” as he addressed the rumours.
The actor continued, “In movies like this, there's so much speculation about so many people that might end up in the film. I saw one that was convinced Elvis was in the movie. Anything can happen and that's sort of what I love about this universe. Surprises are the essence of ‘Deadpool’.”
The rumours of Swift joining the MCU emerged when Reynolds and Hugh Jackman attended NFL games last October, where the singer was also present to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Reynolds and Jackman will reunite on screen as Deadpool and Wolverine for the first time since 2009’s ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine.’ The confirmed returning cast includes Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, Stefan Kapicic as Colossus, Rob Delaney as Peter/Sugar Bear, Karan Soni as Dopinder, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar.
‘Deadpool And Wolverine’ is set to release in cinemas on July 26.