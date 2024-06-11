Hollywood

Taylor Swift Will Not Be Starring In MCU's 'Deadpool And Wolverine'? Here's What We Know

A recent report has confirmed that Taylor Swift will not be a part of 'Deadpool And Wolverine.' Here's what we know so far.

X
Taylor Swift, 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Photo: X
info_icon

As the trailer of ‘Deadpool And Wolverine’ was released in April this year, the anticipation for this Marvel Comic Universe (MCU) film rose to an all-time high. The movie is one of the most anticipated Hollywood releases of the year, simply because of its plot and the star cast. Following the trailer release, fans had speculated that Taylor Swift might be starring in the superhero film. However, a recent report has confirmed that the pop singer is not a part of ‘Deadpool And Wolverine.’

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Taylor Swift is not a part of ‘Deadpool And Wolverine.’ Speculations soared following the release of the latest poster on Monday, which depicted Wade and Logan wearing matching bracelets reminiscent of those from Taylor Swift’s worldwide Eras Tour. Both the Canadian producer-actor Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy remained silent on the matter. However, in a May interview with Fandango, Reynolds clarified the situation, stating that “straight-up dishonesty isn't in the cards” as he addressed the rumours.

The actor continued, “In movies like this, there's so much speculation about so many people that might end up in the film. I saw one that was convinced Elvis was in the movie. Anything can happen and that's sort of what I love about this universe. Surprises are the essence of ‘Deadpool’.”

The rumours of Swift joining the MCU emerged when Reynolds and Hugh Jackman attended NFL games last October, where the singer was also present to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Reynolds and Jackman will reunite on screen as Deadpool and Wolverine for the first time since 2009’s ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine.’ The confirmed returning cast includes Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, Stefan Kapicic as Colossus, Rob Delaney as Peter/Sugar Bear, Karan Soni as Dopinder, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar.

‘Deadpool And Wolverine’ is set to release in cinemas on July 26.  

‘Deadpool And Wolverine’ - Instagram
‘Deadpool And Wolverine’ Trailer Review: Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Are Back And How!

BY Prateek Sur

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Special Parl Session Likely From June 24; Amravati Will Be Sole Capital Of Andhra, Says Naidu
  2. Chinese Man Dies After Attempting Suicide In Bihar Jail
  3. A Brief History Of RSS In India 
  4. Rift In RSS-BJP? Mohan Bhagwat Reminds Them Of ‘Decorum’; Organiser Says BJP Didn’t Listen To ‘Voices On The Streets’
  5. Woman Trekker From Maharashtra Dies In Manali
Entertainment News
  1. Taylor Swift Will Not Be Starring In MCU's 'Deadpool And Wolverine'? Here's What We Know
  2. From Trekking To Scuba Diving, Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Share Highlights From Their Fun-Filled Fiji Vacation
  3. Anurag Kashyap Reveals The Real Reason Behind Why He Supports 'Animal' Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga
  4. Here’s What Ashutosh Rana Has To Say About Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ With Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi
  5. Meena Kumari's Stepson Slams Sharmin Segal For Comparing Her Performance In 'Heeramandi' With 'Pakeezah'
Sports News
  1. Euro 2024: Prince William Meets ENG Football Team - In Pics
  2. World Championship of Legends 2024: Chris Gayle To Lead West Indies Champions In UK
  3. India Vs United States Live Streaming, T20 World Cup: When, Where To Watch IND Vs USA Match
  4. International Sports News Today LIVE: India Take On Qatar In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier
  5. India Secures Hosting Rights For 2025 FIH Junior Hockey World Cup
World News
  1. Rebecca Grossman Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For Hit-And-Run Death Of Two Little Boys
  2. 'Violence Never Acceptable:' Canada Responds To Posters Showing Assassination Of Former PM Indira Gandhi
  3. What’s It Like Inside Boeing's Starliner Spacecraft Carrying Sunita Williams
  4. Cicada Invasion In Illinois Isn't Over. Here's What Happens Next
  5. Multi-Drug Resistant 'Superbug' On Space Station Sparks Health Concerns For Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts
Latest Stories
  1. 'Kota Factory 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar And Tillotama Shome Unite To Reinvigorate Students For The Biggest Exam
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian Rifle And Pistol Shooting Squad Announced - Check Full List
  3. Kannada Actor Darshan Detained For Alleged Involvement In Murder Case
  4. Multi-Drug Resistant 'Superbug' On Space Station Sparks Health Concerns For Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts
  5. Meena Kumari's Stepson Slams Sharmin Segal For Comparing Her Performance In 'Heeramandi' With 'Pakeezah'
  6. International Sports News Today LIVE: India Take On Qatar In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier
  7. Apple Introduces 'Apple Intelligence': Your iPhone and Mac Just Got Smarter! Here's How
  8. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Special Parl Session Likely From June 24; Amravati Will Be Sole Capital Of Andhra, Says Naidu