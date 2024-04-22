‘Deadpool And Wolverine’ Trailer Review: Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Are Back And How!

People would be wondering that Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine died in ‘Logan’, so how is he back alive now? Well, what’s interesting is that this Hugh Jackman is from a different multiverse. From what can be gauged in the trailer, this Wolverine’s world was destroyed, and reportedly, he couldn’t save anyone. That’s why when Deadpool reaches him and asks for help to save our world, Wolverine initially rejects his idea. But somehow or the other, the two fight it out and make peace finally.