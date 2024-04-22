‘Deadpool And Wolverine’ Trailer Review: Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Are Back And How!

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are back together onscreen as Deadpool and Wolverine. The two of them have been teasing since quite a few years that they will be coming together as the popular superhero characters, and finally for all the fans the dream is coming true. Just yesterday Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman announced that the trailer would be released soon, and giving fans a massive surprise, they have now released the trailer for ‘Deadpool And Wolverine’.
Check out the trailer, right here:
People would be wondering that Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine died in ‘Logan’, so how is he back alive now? Well, what’s interesting is that this Hugh Jackman is from a different multiverse. From what can be gauged in the trailer, this Wolverine’s world was destroyed, and reportedly, he couldn’t save anyone. That’s why when Deadpool reaches him and asks for help to save our world, Wolverine initially rejects his idea. But somehow or the other, the two fight it out and make peace finally.
What’s interesting is that the makers have used the multiverse concept and the concept of time keepers in order to bring Wolverine and Deadpool together in the same timeline. Also, this would be the first time the X-Men are going to become a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Talking of the MCU, you can clearly see that a giant Ant Man is used as a cave by the villain, who is apparently Charles Xavier’s evil twin sister, Cassandra Nova. The giant Ant Man must have succumbed in this world and his body has been hollowed out and used as a hiding den by Cassandra Nova. Mind you, it’s not the Ant Man suit, it’s the actual skeleton of Ant Man. Let’s wait and watch how this mystery is solved about how Ant Man falls into the scheme of things in this world.
Overall, the trailer gives out very little but creates a lot of intrigue, and that’s good as it’s going to make viewers more eager for the release of the summer flick.