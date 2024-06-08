Taylor Swift Suffers ‘Weird Cramp’ During Edinburgh Leg Of Eras Tour

Despite the incident, Taylor relished the experience of performing for her fans in Scotland, admitting she had an "unforgettable" evening. As per ‘Female First UK’, the singer, who performed some of her best-known songs, including 'Cruel Summer' and 'Lover', said: "Edinburgh, you have given us everything you could possibly give us tonight.” Taylor is set to perform in Liverpool on June 13, 14, and 15, and it was recently announced that the city will be renamed Taylor Town when 150,000 fans descend for her shows at Anfield.