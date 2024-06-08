Hollywood

Taylor Swift Suffers ‘Weird Cramp’ During Edinburgh Leg Of Eras Tour

Taylor Swift In A Still From ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’
Taylor Swift In A Still From ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ Photo: Instagram
Pop icon Taylor Swift had to briefly pause her concert in Edinburgh after suffering a "weird cramp".

The singer impressed fans at Murrayfield Stadium in Scotland but was forced to briefly stop playing her guitar due to the cramp, reports ‘Female First UK’. Taylor told the crowd: "My hand has frozen in a weird cramp... this is so embarrassing... it's like performing with a claw. No one relates."

Despite the incident, Taylor relished the experience of performing for her fans in Scotland, admitting she had an "unforgettable" evening. As per ‘Female First UK’, the singer, who performed some of her best-known songs, including 'Cruel Summer' and 'Lover', said: "Edinburgh, you have given us everything you could possibly give us tonight.” Taylor is set to perform in Liverpool on June 13, 14, and 15, and it was recently announced that the city will be renamed Taylor Town when 150,000 fans descend for her shows at Anfield.

Liverpool City Council announced the city is getting a new name in celebration of Taylor, and there are plans to showcase 11 art instalations inspired by each era of her career. Taylor is also scheduled to perform in Cardiff and London, with her shows reportedly set to boost UK spending by almost $1.2 billion. Meanwhile, Taylor recently made it onto Forbes' World Billionaires list for the first time, becoming the first person in history to reach a net worth of $1 billion solely through their music or performances.

