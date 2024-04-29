Shawn Levy Reveals No Prior MCU Knowledge Needed For 'Deadpool & Wolverine': Built For Entertainment

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year. With the movie being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, if you’re wondering that you might have to go back in time and binge the canon movies, fret not. The film’s director, Shawn Levy, has confirmed in a conversation with Associated Press that you don’t require prior MCU knowledge for this film.
“I was a good student in school. I’ll do my homework as an adult. But I am definitely not looking to do homework when I go to the movies,” Levy said, adding, “I very much made this film with certainly a healthy respect and gratitude towards the rabid fan base that has peak fluency in the mythology and lore of these characters and this world. But I didn’t want to presume that. This movie is built for entertainment, with no obligation to come prepared with prior research.”
The film brings together two of the most iconic actors, reprising their iconic roles - Deadpool, portrayed by Ryan Reynolds, and Wolverine, portrayed by Hugh Jackman - marking their first on-screen reunion since ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine.’ Talking about the two stars reuniting, Levy said, “It’s a really interesting duo. They’re built for huge conflict with each other because they’re so different individually.”
However, their camaraderie and dynamic were also influenced by the genuine friendship among Levy, Jackman, and Reynolds. “This movie is filled with moments, both comedic and character based, that we didn’t expect and were the result of a freedom that that came from being friends,” the director stated.
At the end of the day, the filmmaker just wants audiences to enjoy the movie, which has been “built for audience delight,” and to get ready for “a very fun ride.”