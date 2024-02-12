When it comes to teasing and treating their fans, no one does it better than Marvel. This teaser is just another proof. They have kept the franchise alive and not let it die a slow death. What’s interesting is the subtle placement of corny jokes that make Marvel what it is. The placement of well-thought-out Easter eggs is a treat to fans who have been waiting for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ for long. If you are a Marvel fan, you would agree that this is a more accurate portrayal of the characters.