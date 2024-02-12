After dropping hints and keeping fans on their toes for long, the much-awaited teaser of ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ is here. The teaser drop has started trending on social media platforms. It has created significant buzz among fans, and it has become the talk of the town.
The 2:25 minute-long teaser of ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ opens with the original ‘Deadpool’ cast celebrating Wade Wilson’s birthday. During the celebrations, he is taken from his home and is introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The trailer shows a glimpse of Captain America, Thor, and Iron Men. It is packed with clever jokes and well-placed humour that will keep any Marvel fan glued to their seats.
Take a look at the teaser of ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ here.
Reacting to the trailer, one fan wrote, “Kudos to Disney and Fox for keeping the Deadpool franchise R-rated; adult scenes are basically the soul of Deadpool films.” A second fan said, “This is the teaser we have waited for, Deadpool and Wolverine is what we needed.” A third fan commented, “lt's crazy to think that even after 24 years, no one can replace Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, He's born to play this role forever and ever.”
When it comes to teasing and treating their fans, no one does it better than Marvel. This teaser is just another proof. They have kept the franchise alive and not let it die a slow death. What’s interesting is the subtle placement of corny jokes that make Marvel what it is. The placement of well-thought-out Easter eggs is a treat to fans who have been waiting for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ for long. If you are a Marvel fan, you would agree that this is a more accurate portrayal of the characters.
Starring Hugh Jackman, Emma Corin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Matthew Macfayden, and Karan Soni, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ is set to release in cinemas on July 26. The film has been directed by Shawn Levy.