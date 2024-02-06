New 'Jurassic World' Film Announces Summer 2025 Release; 'Deadpool 2' Director David Leitch In Talks To Helm

Additionally, according to Deadline, director David Leitch, known for his work on billion-dollar films, ‘Bullet Train’ and ‘Deadpool 2,’ is in talks to helm the film for Universal. According to the report, “it is early days on the negotiation front,” and an official deal has not been made yet. However, if this deal sees the day of light, Leitch’s distinctive directing style with dinosaur spectacle is expected to give off some exhilarating action sequences, which will leave jaws dropped.