New 'Jurassic World' Film Announces Summer 2025 Release; 'Deadpool 2' Director David Leitch In Talks To Helm

The much-awaited upcoming installment in the ‘Jurassic World’ franchise now has a confirmed release date. Universal Pictures has revealed that they have locked the release date of the dinosaur-centric film for July 2, 2025.
Additionally, according to Deadline, director David Leitch, known for his work on billion-dollar films, ‘Bullet Train’ and ‘Deadpool 2,’ is in talks to helm the film for Universal. According to the report, “it is early days on the negotiation front,” and an official deal has not been made yet. However, if this deal sees the day of light, Leitch’s distinctive directing style with dinosaur spectacle is expected to give off some exhilarating action sequences, which will leave jaws dropped.
Advertisement
David Koepp, the original screenwriter for the first two films in the franchise will be returning to pen the screenplay for the upcoming film. Renowned filmmaker Steven Spielberg will be serving as the executive producer via Amblin Entertainment. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley will handle the production aspect of the film, with additional production by David Leitch and Kelly McCormick through 87North.
Advertisement
Universal Picture’s executive VP of production development, Sara Scott, and creative executive of production development, Jacqueline Garell, will supervise the entire project on behalf of the studio.
Advertisement
Although most of the details about the upcoming film are currently kept under wraps, The Hollywood Reporter previously reported that the film will mark a “new Jurassic era.” This indicates that the film will be a “complete reboot,” and will give way to a completely new narrative in the long-standing series that has spanned three decades.
Advertisement
The return of previous stars, such as Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, or Jeff Goldblum, remains uncertain at this point in time, however, their reprisal seems highly unlikely.
Since the original ‘Jurassic Park’ directed by Spielberg premiered in 1993, the six-film franchise has amassed a global revenue exceeding $6 billion. The franchise includes, ‘Jurassic Park’ (1993), ‘The Lost World: Jurassic Park’ (1997), ‘Jurassic Park III’ (2001), ‘Jurassic World’ (2015), ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ (2018), ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ (2022).