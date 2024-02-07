Crew Member Dies In Fall On The Set Of Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’

A tragic incident occurred on the set of Marvel Studios' series Wonder Man, resulting in the death of a crew member, as reported by Deadline. The accident took place on Tuesday at Radford Studios in Studio City, where a rigger fell from the rafters.
Later, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed and identified the victim as Juan Carlos Osorio, aged 41, from Temple City.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II portrays Simon Williams, also known as Wonder Man, in the series. While filming was not taking place on Tuesday, the crew was present and working.
“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident,” Marvel Studios said in a statement.
The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health is currently conducting an investigation. Additionally, IATSE, the union representing behind-the-scenes workers, issued a statement following the tragic incident.
“Everyone in the IA family is shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic loss. We are working to support our member’s family, and his fellow members and colleagues,” said President Matthew D. Loeb. “Safety on set is our highest priority and we will assist Cal/OSHA in their investigation in any way that we can. If you feel unsafe on set for any reason, members can call the IATSE Safety Hotline at 844-422-9273 or use our safety info app.”
Wonder Man had wrapped up some filming prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike halting production in July. The extent of remaining work on the series is uncertain, although one source suggested that the majority of shooting had been finished, with only a few pick-up shots scheduled in the near future.
Notable behind-the-scenes contributors to the show include Destin Daniel Creton from "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and Andrew Guest from "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." Additionally, Marvel actor Ben Kingsley is set to return to portray the character Trevor Slattery.