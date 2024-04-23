‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ promises to pack a punch. The trailer gave the audience a glimpse into the rollercoaster ride this Marvel flick promises to be. Hugh Jackman reprises his role as X-Man Wolverine, while Ryan Reynolds features as Deadpool. As Deadpool, the actor brings his R-rated comedy sequences to the forefront. The trailer is packed with innuendos and classic Deadpool-style jokes which will leave you guffawing. As the trailer progresses, the audience can hear Madonna’s superhit song – ‘Like A Prayer’ playing in the background.