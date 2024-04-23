Ever since the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ trailer was released yesterday on social media, fans cannot keep calm. The trailer of this much anticipated Marvel release brought not just Deadpool and Wolverine together, but also one popular music icon – Madonna. The trailer of the upcoming flick had Madonna’s ‘Like A Prayer’ playing in the background soundtrack.
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ promises to pack a punch. The trailer gave the audience a glimpse into the rollercoaster ride this Marvel flick promises to be. Hugh Jackman reprises his role as X-Man Wolverine, while Ryan Reynolds features as Deadpool. As Deadpool, the actor brings his R-rated comedy sequences to the forefront. The trailer is packed with innuendos and classic Deadpool-style jokes which will leave you guffawing. As the trailer progresses, the audience can hear Madonna’s superhit song – ‘Like A Prayer’ playing in the background.
The trailer is intense and is loaded with NSFW jokes, explosive fight scenes, drug allusions, Deadpool breaking through the fourth wall, and a generous sprinkling of expletives. All of this is set to the iconic Madonna hit ‘Like a Prayer’ which has been revamped with a danceable twist for the video. The trailer has been shared by Reynolds on his YouTube channel.
Madonna reaffirmed her iconic status earlier this year with the hit song – ‘Popular’. This collaborative track with The Weeknd and Playboi Carti became Madonna's 64th top 10 single. This made her one of the female artists with the most top 10 hits in Official Chart history. This achievement further defines how Madonna has been popular throughout the ages.
Directed by Shawn Levy, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ is set to release in cinemas on July 26. This is Marvel Studios' first R-rated film. This movie is the third installment in the ‘Deadpool’ series. It comes six years after the release of ‘Deadpool 2.’