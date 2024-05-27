A Look Inside Christian Louboutin's Craft: 250 Custom Pairs For Taylor Swift's Eras Tour!

Saihaj Kaur Madan

Taylor Swift's Custom Louboutin Collection

Taylor Swift's European leg of the Eras Tour features custom Christian Louboutin shoes, including over 250 pairs created for the entire tour and 60 new pairs for Europe alone, as revealed in a Vogue interview.

Taylor Swift performing in Paris, France. Getty Images

Era-Perfect Footwear

The collaboration between Swift, her stylist Joseph Cassell, and Louboutin aims to match footwear with each stage "era" of Swift's performance, from "Fearless" to "The Tortured Poets Department," blending modern twists with thematic elements like Victorian themes.

Taylor Swift’s custom Christian Louboutin boots. Getty ImagesTaylor

Louboutin's Performance-Enhancing Designs

Louboutin designs shoes to complement Swift's choreography and clothing, ensuring they enhance her performance without becoming a distraction.

Taylor Swift in custom Ashish Gupta Shirt and Christian Louboutin loafers. Getty Images

A Parade of Glitzy Stage Heels

Swift's glitzy stage heels feature an array of styles, including lace-up boots, crystal-covered ankle boots, and silver heeled sandals.

Taylor Swift 'Bejeweled' in Louboutin boots. Getty Images

Louboutin's stage magic: Les Folies Bergère-inspired dazzle?

Louboutin draws from his experience at Les Folies Bergère to create performance-ready shoes, incorporating plenty of crystals and shimmer to ensure they stand out under stage lights.

Taylor Swift is 'The Man' in shining Christian Louboutin shoes. Getty Images

Shoes that Let Music and Emotion Shine

The designer emphasizes the importance of shoes disappearing from the performer's thoughts, allowing the focus to remain on the music and emotion.

Taylor Swift in silver metallic Christian Louboutin heels. Getty Images

Swift and Louboutin's Fashion Journey

Swift's history with Louboutin dates back to her Reputation tour in 2018, and their collaboration continues with each new performance.

Taylor Swift in Christian Louboutin heels. Getty Images

Louboutin on Swift's Dedication

Louboutin highlights Swift's exceptional dedication to her craft, admiring her ability to deliver powerful performances night after night.

Taylor Swift in custom “Midnights” boots by Christian Louboutin. Getty Images

Louboutin's Tour Designs: Style meets Functionality

Louboutin's designs for Swift's tour prioritize both style and functionality, aiming to create footwear that not only looks stunning but also supports her movement and stage presence.

Taylor Swift’s Versace Bodysuit and Christian Louboutin boots. Getty Images

Elevating Stage Fashion: Swift and Louboutin's Iconic Collaboration

Through their ongoing collaboration, Swift and Louboutin continue to set new standards for stage fashion, with each pair of custom shoes contributing to the spectacle of one of the world's biggest tours.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Getty Images

Taylor Swift Broke A Record At Her First-Ever Eras Tour Concert In Stockholm, Here's What It Is

Read More