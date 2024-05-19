Taylor Swift Broke A Record At Her First-Ever Eras Tour Concert In Stockholm, Here's What It Is

Taylor Swift performed her first show in Sweden and announced that her fans had broken the attendance record at Friends Arena.
Expressing her astonishment, the Eras Tour headliner said, "My mind is absolutely blown for several reasons looking at this crowd tonight."
"First of which is that I have never gotten to play a show in Stockholm before, and my first show looks like this." The crowd erupted in cheers as Swift added, "You have made this the highest-attended show ever in this stadium."
While Swift did not disclose the exact number of fans, the stadium's website indicates a concert capacity of "60,000 people, depending on position and layout of the stage."
Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was not seen by fans in the crowd following his attendance at her 87th Eras Tour performance in Paris. Kelce, whose Kansas City Chiefs number is 87, had been present at the final Paris show which happened to be the Eras Tour's 87th show!
The football player is set to host a music festival, Kelce Jam, on Saturday night in Bonner Springs, Kansas.
In honour of her blockbuster three-plus-hour show, the city of Stockholm has become the latest and fourth stop to rename itself — to Swiftholm — following Glendale's "Swift City," Minneapolis's "Swiftie-apolis," and Santa Clara's "Swiftie Clara."
Swift is scheduled to perform for three nights at Friends Arena before continuing on to Lisbon, Portugal.