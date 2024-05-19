United States

Taylor Swift Broke A Record At Her First-Ever Eras Tour Concert In Stockholm, Here's What It Is

Taylor Swift breaks attendance record at her first-ever Eras Tour concert in Stockholm's Friends Arena, stunning fans and earning the city a temporary rename to "Swiftholm."

@TSTheErasTour / X
Taylor Swift Stockholm Photo: @TSTheErasTour / X
info_icon

Taylor Swift performed her first show in Sweden and announced that her fans had broken the attendance record at Friends Arena.

Expressing her astonishment, the Eras Tour headliner said, "My mind is absolutely blown for several reasons looking at this crowd tonight."

"First of which is that I have never gotten to play a show in Stockholm before, and my first show looks like this." The crowd erupted in cheers as Swift added, "You have made this the highest-attended show ever in this stadium."

While Swift did not disclose the exact number of fans, the stadium's website indicates a concert capacity of "60,000 people, depending on position and layout of the stage."

Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was not seen by fans in the crowd following his attendance at her 87th Eras Tour performance in Paris. Kelce, whose Kansas City Chiefs number is 87, had been present at the final Paris show which happened to be the Eras Tour's 87th show!

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce At The Lake Como - @DaOtterside/ X
Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce To Be Engaged Soon? Here's Everything We Know

BY Outlook International Desk

The football player is set to host a music festival, Kelce Jam, on Saturday night in Bonner Springs, Kansas.

In honour of her blockbuster three-plus-hour show, the city of Stockholm has become the latest and fourth stop to rename itself — to Swiftholm — following Glendale's "Swift City," Minneapolis's "Swiftie-apolis," and Santa Clara's "Swiftie Clara."

Swift is scheduled to perform for three nights at Friends Arena before continuing on to Lisbon, Portugal.

null - null
Travis Kelce, Bradley Cooper, And Gigi Hadid Spotted At Taylor Swift's Paris Tour Finale- With A Special '87' Coincidence And 'So High School' Nod!

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Air India Express Flight Passengers Recall Harrowing Moments After Engine Fire In Bengaluru
  2. 50 More Cameras To Be Installed To Track Tiger On Prowl Near Villages in MP’s Raisen District
  3. In Pics: From Karnataka Ground Zero
  4. Uttar Pradesh's Emerging Dalit Leaders Look To Reshape State Politics
  5. Outlook News Wrap May 19: AAP Holds Protest Against BJP, Floods In Afghanistan Kill 47, Read Review Of Baahubali: Crown Of Blood And More
Entertainment News
  1. Taylor Swift Broke A Record At Her First-Ever Eras Tour Concert In Stockholm, Here's What It Is
  2. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Mounting Allegations Amid Newly Surfaced Assault Video: A Timeline Of Events
  3. 'MTV Splitsvilla X5’: Harsh Arora’s Ex-Girlfriend Shakes Things Up In A Bid To Rekindle Their Romance
  4. Want To Do Quality Work, Says Actor Shilpa Shinde
  5. Shruti Haasan Offers A Peek Into Her Sunday: ‘Over-Sleeping, Self-Love And Biriyani’
Sports News
  1. Premier League Final Day LIVE Updates: Foden Gives Man City Lead Over West Ham; Arsenal Level With Everton At home
  2. Imola Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Holds Off Lando Norris For Victory
  3. RR Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Rain Delays Toss In Guwahati
  4. Para Shuttlers Sukant Kadam, Suhas, Tarun Qualify For Paris Paralympics
  5. SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Boost Second-Place Hopes With Easy Win - Data Debrief
World News
  1. Taylor Swift Broke A Record At Her First-Ever Eras Tour Concert In Stockholm, Here's What It Is
  2. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Mounting Allegations Amid Newly Surfaced Assault Video: A Timeline Of Events
  3. Helicopter Carrying Iran's President Suffers A 'Hard Landing,' State TV Says, And Rescue Is Underway
  4. UK PM Sunak Faces Revolt Over Plans To Scrap Graduate Route Visa: Report
  5. Key Antarctica Meetings Begin In Kochi On May 20 Under Shadow Of Ukraine Conflict
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup