Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: Europe Leg Of The Music Concert Starts With A Bang In Paris – View Pics

Since its launch in March 2023, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has travelled across North and South America, as well as Asia. By the end of the year, it had become the first to sell more than $1 billion in tickets, and it is on course to more than quadruple that by the time it ends in Vancouver in December.

Taylor Swift Photo: Lewis Joly
The Eras Tour of Taylor Swift kicked off its European leg with four shows at the La Defense Arena in Paris. There were loud shrieks when visuals of typewriter sheets announced that songs from the upcoming album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ will begin late in the show. 

She appeared in a lyrics-covered dress and ran through several of the darker new tracks, beginning with ‘But Daddy I Love Him’ and ending with ‘Fortnight’, a particularly furious rendition of ‘Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me?’ and an elaborate ‘I Can Do It With A Broken Heart’ with a golden-era Hollywood dance routine.

That was a dream come true for many of the attendees, especially the Swifties. According to the venue, one-fifth of the audience was from the United States, with many drawn by Europe's ban on charging exorbitant markups on resale tickets, which may save Americans hundreds of dollars when compared to events back home.

Taylor Swift will perform for 42,000 people in Paris before touring Sweden, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland, and Austria.

Here are a few clicks from the gala event in Paris:

1. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Photo: Lewis Joly
Taylor Swift performs at the Paris Le Defense Arena as a part of her Eras Tour concert in Paris.

