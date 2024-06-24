Charli XCX Defends Taylor Swift At Her Concert After Fans Chant 'Taylor Is Dead'

Charli XCX has stepped forward to defend fellow pop icon Taylor Swift amidst recent fan controversies. The incident occurred during Charli's electrifying performance at ZIGclub in São Paulo, Brazil, where chants of “A Taylor morreu” ("Taylor is dead" in Portuguese) were heard from the audience.
Swift's devoted fanbase, known as Swifties, voiced concerns about what they perceived as "toxic behaviour" directed towards Charli XCX during her show. Reacting swiftly, Charli took to her Instagram Story to address the issue directly: "Can the people who do this please stop? Online or at my shows. It is the opposite of what I want and it disturbs me that anyone would think there is room for this in this community. I will not tolerate it."
The British singer-songwriter, known for hits like "Boom Clap" and "1999," also emphasised her gratitude towards Swift for inviting her as an opener on the 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour. In a 2019 tweet, Charli clarified any misunderstandings that arose from comments made about the tour, where she described the experience akin to "getting up on stage and waving to 5-year-olds."
Despite recent speculation among fans regarding Charli XCX's new album, Brat, and its track 'Sympathy Is a Knife,' which some believe contains references to Swift, Charli has maintained a positive stance. She reiterated that the song is not a diss track towards Swift, emphasising her respect for the global superstar.
Meanwhile, Swift's strategic move to release deluxe reissues of The Tortured Poets Department has sparked theories among fans about a potential chart rivalry with Charli XCX. Speculation suggests Swift's timing aimed to secure the no. 1 spot on the UK album chart, coinciding with the release of Brat earlier this month.