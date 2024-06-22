United States

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Kicks Off With Royal Selfies In London With Prince William And Travis Kelce: Photos

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour launched in London with a royal selfie featuring Prince William, Travis Kelce, and a charming cameo by Prince George and Princess Charlotte, setting a joyful tone for her Wembley Stadium performance.

Taylor Swift in selfies with Travis Kelce, Prince William and his kids. Photo: X
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce took a selfie with Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte during the opening night of the music star's Eras Tour in London.

On his 42nd birthday on Friday, June 21, William smiled while standing between Swift, 34, and Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, with one hand on George, 10, and the other on Charlotte, 9.

Swift captioned the Instagram post with, "Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start🤝"

Another photo was also shared from the Royal's account with the caption, "Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour".

During the sold-out show at Wembley Stadium, Prince William was seen dancing to Swift’s hit song "Shake It Off."

The Eras Tour at Wembley was also attended by Kelce, his brother Jason, and sister-in-law Kylie.

Kate Middleton, however, did not join them as she continues her cancer treatment and has been largely out of the public eye. She made a brief appearance on June 15 at Trooping the Colour, marking her first public outing with the royals since Christmas. Her future engagements will depend on her health and medical advice.

Meghan Markle, Prince William's sister-in-law, attended Taylor Swift's tour stop in Los Angeles in August 2023.

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Earlier on June 21, Swift, 34, was greeted in London by the royal guard, who performed "Shake It Off" in front of Buckingham Palace.

The royal family shared a video of the performance on social media with the caption, "Can’t stop, won’t stop groovin’🫡🥁🎺."

