During her performance of the mashup on acoustic guitar, Taylor Swift couldn't contain her laughter onstage. In videos shared by fans attending her Eras Tour show in Cardiff, Wales, Swift reached the part in her song "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things" from the "Reputation" album where she sings, "Cause forgiveness is a nice thing to do." Instead of the brief chuckle heard in the original recording, Swift broke into sustained laughter, much to the excitement of the cheering audience. Eventually, she composed herself to continue singing the lyrics, "I can't even say it with a straight face," before concluding the performance.