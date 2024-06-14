Taylor Swift Celebrates 100th Surprise Song Performance In Liverpool, Remembers 'I Can See You' Music Video Shoot

Taylor Swift has officially performed and celebrated her 100th performance, marking 100 unique surprise song sets. During her acoustic surprise set in Liverpool, England— where she filmed the "I Can See You" music video from "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)"— Swift performed the vault track on guitar before smoothly transitioning into "Mine."
Reflecting on her previous visit to Liverpool for the music video shoot, Swift expressed gratitude to the supportive locals. She recalled, "So actually the last time I was in Liverpool, I was here shooting a music video and honestly you guys were so incredibly nice to me, to the cast and crew, to everybody who was on set." Notably, the video featured actors Joey King and Taylor Lautner.
Sporting a pink dress, Swift joked, "I can do it with a sniffling nose," as she moved to the piano and sat. The performance at Anfield Stadium took place amid mid-50s temperatures with a gentle arena breeze.
During her piano session, Swift sang a mashup of "Cornelia Street" from "Lover" with "Maroon" from "Midnights."