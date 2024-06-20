Just Stop Oil Protesters Target Taylor Swift's Private Jet At Stansted Airport In Escalating Demonstrations Across UK | Video

Protesters from the group Just Stop Oil reportedly entered a private airfield at Stansted Airport in London around 5am on Thursday. They used fire extinguishers filled with orange paint to spray two jets, allegedly including one used by Taylor Swift earlier that day, landing just hours before.
The vandalism comes ahead of the 14-time Grammy winner's Eras Tour performance at the Wembley Stadium on Friday.
The incident also occurred the day following the arrest of two Just Stop Oil protesters who sprayed orange paint on the historic Stonehenge monument, marking an apparent escalation in the group's protest activities.
According to Just Stop Oil, Cole Macdonald, 22, and Jennifer Kowalski, 28, allegedly broke into the private airfield, urging the incoming UK government to commit to ending oil, gas, and coal extraction and combustion by 2030. They reportedly used an angle grinder to breach the fenced-off area and applied orange paint to the planes.
Taylor Swift has faced criticism for frequently using a private jet for short-distance travel. However, according to her publicist speaking to the BBC, the singer offsets the carbon emissions from her private jet flights.
Just Stop Oil has announced plans for a series of protests at airports across the UK and Europe, potentially disrupting travel for holidaymakers this summer.
Protesters intend to stick to runways at various locations in the UK and other destinations such as Spain, Greece, and Turkey.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer criticized the environmental activists, labeling them "pathetic," while Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned their protest at Stonehenge on Wednesday as a "disgraceful act of vandalism."
Two protesters were arrested by Wiltshire Police on suspicion of damaging some of the stones at the ancient site near Salisbury.
Video footage shared on social media depicted two individuals in white shirts approaching the monoliths with spray paint canisters around 11am.
The group clarified that they used orange cornflour to create "an eye-catching spectacle" at Stonehenge, noting that it would wash away in the rain.
People expressed concerns that rare lichen living on the stones at Stonehenge could be damaged. However, English Heritage chief executive Dr. Nick Merriman noted that there was "no visible damage" after Just Stop Oil activists sprayed orange powder paint on Thursday morning.
Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today Programme, Dr. Merriman said, "It's difficult to understand and we're deeply saddened about this vandalism, but we've been really touched by the messages of sympathy and support we've had."
"Our experts have already managed to clean the orange powder from the stones because we were really worried about what would happen if they got in contact with water."
"So far, there seems to be no visible damage. The site is open to the public again and for the solstice tomorrow."
A spokesperson for Just Stop Oil commented, “Whilst governments are allowing oil corporations to run amok destroying our communities, the actions of individuals mean very little."
“That’s why Just Stop Oil is demanding that our next government sign up to a legally binding treaty to phase out fossil fuels by 2030."
“Failure to defend the people they represent will mean Just Stop Oil supporters, along with citizens from Austria, Canada, Norway, the Netherlands and Switzerland will join in resistance this summer, if their own Governments do not take meaningful action.”