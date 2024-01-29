Louvre staff responded by placing black screens between visitors and the protesters.

As a precaution, the Louvre temporarily evacuated the "Salle des Etats" room, which houses the "Mona Lisa," but it has since been reopened.

The museum issued a statement confirming the incident: “Two activists from the environmental movement ‘Riposte Alimentaire’ sprayed pumpkin soup on the armoured glass protecting the Mona Lisa, this Sunday, January 28, 2024, around 10am (4am ET). The Louvre’s security staff immediately intervened.”