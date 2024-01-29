Protesters in Paris targeted the "Mona Lisa" painting by throwing soup at it on Sunday, but the artwork remained unharmed due to its protective glass casing. Riposte Alimentaire, an environmental organization which roughly translates to "Food Response," stated that two protesters affiliated with its campaign were responsible for the act of vandalizm.
Climate Protesters Hurl Soup At The 'Mona Lisa' In Louvre, Paris
A video of the incident captured the demonstrators hurling orange soup from bottles and then taking cover behind a protective barrier. One of them questioned, "What is more important: art or the right to a healthy and sustainable diet?" as they addressed onlookers.
Louvre staff responded by placing black screens between visitors and the protesters.
As a precaution, the Louvre temporarily evacuated the "Salle des Etats" room, which houses the "Mona Lisa," but it has since been reopened.
The museum issued a statement confirming the incident: “Two activists from the environmental movement ‘Riposte Alimentaire’ sprayed pumpkin soup on the armoured glass protecting the Mona Lisa, this Sunday, January 28, 2024, around 10am (4am ET). The Louvre’s security staff immediately intervened.”
The museum announced its intention to file a complaint regarding the incident.
Riposte Alimentaire took to social media to explain their actions, emphasizing their aim to raise awareness about unsustainable food production and hunger issues in France. They called for the inclusion of food in the broader social security system.
According to the group's website, Riposte Alimentaire is affiliated with the A22 Network, which consists of various activist organizations. This network, which includes groups like Just Stop Oil, known for a similar attack on Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" in London in 2022, is renowned for organizing disruptive climate protests.
These events occurred against the backdrop of extensive protests by French farmers, who are expressing concerns about issues related to their pay, competition, and government regulations.
French Culture Minister Rachida Dati took to X, previously referred to as Twitter, to condemn the protest at the Louvre. In her post, she stated, “The Mona Lisa, like our heritage, belongs to future generations. No cause can justify it being targeted!”
“I extend all my support to the staff of @museeLouvre,” added Dati, who was appointed as Culture Minister by France’s new Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, earlier this month.
Past Instances of Mona Lisa Being Vandalized or Stolen
The "Mona Lisa," a masterpiece by Leonardo da Vinci, is prominently displayed in the Louvre museum and is widely regarded as one of the most famous paintings globally. Every year, millions of visitors queue up to view, photograph, or even take pictures alongside this relatively small artwork, which measures just over 2.5 feet in height and less than 2 feet in width.
Painted during the early 16th century, this enigmatic portrait has experienced instances of both vandalizm and theft throughout its history. Notably, it was stolen in 1911 by an employee of the Louvre, a crime that garnered significant international attention. Additionally, in the 1950s, the lower part of the canvas endured an acid attack, prompting the museum to enhance protective measures, including the use of bulletproof glass.
In a separate incident in 2009, a woman angrily threw a ceramic cup at the painting, resulting in the cup breaking but fortunately leaving the painting undamaged.
Then in 2022, a visitor smeared frosting all over the protective glass encasing the Renaissance-era painting.
Reactions To Mona Lisa Being Vandalized With Soup
