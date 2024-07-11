Travis Kelce revealed the hefty price fans paid for a Super Bowl suite in February. In Netflix’s Receiver series, released on Wednesday, July 10, footage shows Kelce, 34, asking if San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle planned to buy a suite for the NFL’s biggest night.
“No, I can’t,” Kittle, 30, responded, prompting Kelce to add, “Because they’re f–king 3 million dollars?”
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end shook his head, reminiscing about the exorbitant cost of the suites at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. “I didn’t know if you guys were teaming up with a couple players or something,” Kelce remarked.
Kittle, who mentioned having a “good contract” with the 49ers, said he had considered securing a suite.
“Christian [McCaffrey] got a nice deal,” Kittle noted. “Besides that, it’s just like, ‘You guys are going to be fine.’” (The 49ers running back’s mom, Lisa McCaffrey, had previously mentioned that a suite was out of their budget, but the next day, his now-wife, Olivia Culpo, revealed she had purchased a suite for their family.)
Just days before Super Bowl LVIII, Travis joked about his expenses while reading an Experian ad on an episode of the “New Heights” podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce.
When Jason, 36, asked what his brother was “doing differently” ahead of the game, Travis replied, “Well, technically, you never want to do anything different, you know? That’s kind of the name of the game. Don’t let the distractions of festivities get you off your game.”
He continued, ““I’m not really doing much different other than just counting how much money I’m spending on this damn Super Bowl for family and friends to come. Just making sure I’m on top of those finances and losing all this money.”
Donna Kelce, Travis and Jason's mom, openly shared that she didn't anticipate sitting in a suite at Super Bowl LVIII.
"You can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multimillion dollars, so I have a feeling I’m not in a box,” she said on the Today show in February. “I have a feeling I’m in the stands.”
Ultimately, Travis’ friends and family did occupy the coveted seats, including his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. After the Chiefs secured an overtime victory against the 49ers, Swift, 34, joined Travis on the field to celebrate, sharing a sweet kiss.
