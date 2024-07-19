Hollywood

'Deadpool & Wolverine's Executive Producer Reveals The Crew Sobbed When They Saw Hugh Jackman In Yellow Wolverine Suit

'Deadpool & Wolverine's executive producer revealed how the crew reacted when they saw Hugh Jackman in his yellow and blue Wolverine suit. He mentioned it was an emotional moment.

Deadpool & Wolverine
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds in 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Photo: YouTube
info_icon

After much anticipation, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ is all set to release in cinemas this month. The third movie from the ‘Deadpool’ franchise will see Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds reprise their roles as Wolverine and Deadpool respectively. In a recent interview, the producer of ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ revealed how the people on set reacted when they saw Jackman in his iconic yellow suit.

In a conversation with IGN, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’s executive producer Wendy Jacobson revealed how the crew on set reacted when they saw Hugh Jackman back in his yellow and blue Wolverine suit after 17 years. He recalled how the crew had an emotional moment when they saw the actor in his costume for the camera test.

Jacobson said, “It was one of the craziest things. It was the camera test. It was before we started shooting. To see both of those guys, first of all, in costume together was just mind-blowing, but Hugh was walking out in the yellow and blue. I mean, there were grown men sobbing on set. So, we knew it was a special, very special thing.”

Previously Jackman was seen in more serious roles whenever he played the role of Wolverine. He was seen in darker and grittier roles where he fought his enemies. But in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’, his character will be seen chanelling his sarcastic and comic side.

Starring Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, this Marvel Cinematic Universe film is all set to release in cinemas on July 26. Interestingly, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ is the only MCU film to be released in 2024. The movie has been helmed by Shawn Levy.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. MLC 2024: Unicorns Survive Late MI New York Scare To Win Dallas Thriller
  2. Nepal Vs United Arab Emirates, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Score: Indu Barma & Co Meet UAE In Tournament Opener
  3. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: England Ride Ollie Pope Ton To Post 416 Runs On Day 1 - In Pics
  4. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Former India Cricketer Criticises BCCI For 'Ridiculous' Sanju Samson ODI Omission
  5. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Fans Flood Social Media As BCCI Announces ODI, T20I Squad For SL Trip
Football News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Israel Clear To Play After FIFA Postpones Decision On Possible Ban
  2. Scottish Premiership: Schmeichel Reunites With Rodgers At Celtic
  3. Graham Potter 'Ready' For Management Return, Salutes Southgate Amid England Links
  4. Transfer News: Bayer Leverkusen Complete Martin Terrier Signing As Alonso Bolsters Attack
  5. Ligue 1: Patrick Vieira Leaves Strasbourg After One Season
Tennis News
  1. Holger Rune Hoping Hamburg Open Run Can Atone For Wimbledon Woe
  2. Paris Olympics: Rohan Bopanna, N Sriram Balaji Begin Preparation With First Round Exit At Hamburg Open
  3. Sumit Nagal Vs Mariano Navone, Swedish Open 2024: Indian Loses In Bastad Round Of 16
  4. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Cameron Norrie To Enter Quarter-Finals
  5. Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Breezes Past Jesper De Jong Into Second Round
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Microsoft Outage LIVE: Blue Screen Issue Across Countries, Airline Ops Hit
  2. Several Indian Airlines' Ops Hit Amid Microsoft's Global Outage
  3. Chhattisgarh CM Meets Union Road Transport And Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari
  4. Kanwar Yatra: Nameplate Order For Eateries Issued For Entire State Amid Muzaffarnagar Row
  5. Godmen Syndrome
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 19 July: Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Release Date Announced, Bhushan Kumar's Niece Tishaa Kumar Passes Away
  2. Bhushan Kumar's Niece Tishaa Kumar Dies At 21 After Battling Cancer, T-Series Issues Statement
  3. Priyanka Chopra Thanks Her 'Incredible Husband' Nick Jonas For Making Her Birthday Special; Reveals How He Surprised Her
  4. Zaheer Iqbal Reveals He Met Sonakshi Sinha For The First Time At Salman Khan's Party: We Knew There Was Something Special
  5. Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Deva' Postponed; Action Thriller To Now Release Next Year On THIS Date
US News
  1. 'With Faith And Devotion': Donald Trump Formally Accepts Republican Presidential Nomination
  2. Brazilian Singer Ayres Sasaki Dies After Hugging Fan Causes Electrocution During Live Performance
  3. Bob Newhart Passes Away At 94: Celebrating The Beloved Comedian And Actor's Legendary Career
  4. What Are 'Septum Arms'? TikTok's Latest Meme And Body Positivity Trend Explained
  5. Taco Bell Test Kitchen: All New Cheesy Street Chalupa Joins The Menu
World News
  1. Microsoft Global Outage: Laptops Get Blue Screen, Xbox Down, Airline Ops Disrupted
  2. If Trump Re-Elected US President, Working With Him Would Be 'Hard Work', Says Zelenskyy
  3. Police Car Flipped, Bus Set Afire As Unrest Breaks Out In UK's Leeds | What's Happening
  4. Israel: 1 Person Dies Due To Air Attack In Tel Aviv; 10 More Injured
  5. 'With Faith And Devotion': Donald Trump Formally Accepts Republican Presidential Nomination
Latest Stories
  1. 'Bad Newz': Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ananya Panday And Others Grace The Screening
  2. 'Deadpool & Wolverine's Executive Producer Reveals The Crew Sobbed When They Saw Hugh Jackman In Yellow Wolverine Suit
  3. Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Deva' Postponed; Action Thriller To Now Release Next Year On THIS Date
  4. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 19 July: Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Release Date Announced, Bhushan Kumar's Niece Tishaa Kumar Passes Away
  5. Massive 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Chile; No Injuries Or Damages Reported
  6. NEET Row: CBI Arrests 4 Students Of AIIMS Patna In 'Paper-Leak' Case; Institute To Take Action Soon
  7. Today World Sports News Live: Rafael Nadal In Quarter-Final Action At Swedish Open; Suryakumar Yadav Named India T20I Skipper
  8. Microsoft Outage LIVE: Blue Screen Issue Across Countries, Airline Ops Hit