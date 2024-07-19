After much anticipation, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ is all set to release in cinemas this month. The third movie from the ‘Deadpool’ franchise will see Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds reprise their roles as Wolverine and Deadpool respectively. In a recent interview, the producer of ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ revealed how the people on set reacted when they saw Jackman in his iconic yellow suit.
In a conversation with IGN, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’s executive producer Wendy Jacobson revealed how the crew on set reacted when they saw Hugh Jackman back in his yellow and blue Wolverine suit after 17 years. He recalled how the crew had an emotional moment when they saw the actor in his costume for the camera test.
Jacobson said, “It was one of the craziest things. It was the camera test. It was before we started shooting. To see both of those guys, first of all, in costume together was just mind-blowing, but Hugh was walking out in the yellow and blue. I mean, there were grown men sobbing on set. So, we knew it was a special, very special thing.”
Previously Jackman was seen in more serious roles whenever he played the role of Wolverine. He was seen in darker and grittier roles where he fought his enemies. But in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’, his character will be seen chanelling his sarcastic and comic side.
Starring Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, this Marvel Cinematic Universe film is all set to release in cinemas on July 26. Interestingly, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ is the only MCU film to be released in 2024. The movie has been helmed by Shawn Levy.