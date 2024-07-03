In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Ryan Reynolds recalled how the third ‘Deadpool’ film was originally set to be a small movie with a low budget. The movie was going to be without any special effects and was just based on a road trip. He said, “Literally, it was a $5 or $6 million budget with no special effects. It was just a talkie-talkie road trip with me and Dopinder (Karan Soni's driver character) and some of the things we collected and saw along the way. It wasn’t meant to be an event movie. If we’re on our way to Point C, it was meant to just get us to Point B. That was the weirdest one. I liked it. I thought it was kind of fun.”