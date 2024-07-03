After much anticipation, the third film of the ‘Deadpool’ franchise is set to release this month. Starring Ryan Reynolds, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ is one of the biggest Marvel Cinematic Universe films, and fans have their hopes high. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ was originally supposed to be a small-budget road movie.
In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Ryan Reynolds recalled how the third ‘Deadpool’ film was originally set to be a small movie with a low budget. The movie was going to be without any special effects and was just based on a road trip. He said, “Literally, it was a $5 or $6 million budget with no special effects. It was just a talkie-talkie road trip with me and Dopinder (Karan Soni's driver character) and some of the things we collected and saw along the way. It wasn’t meant to be an event movie. If we’re on our way to Point C, it was meant to just get us to Point B. That was the weirdest one. I liked it. I thought it was kind of fun.”
Reynolds joined the MCU after he played the role of Deadpool in Tim Miller’s 2016 film. He reprised the role in the 2018 sequel, ‘Deadpool 2’ which was directed by David Leitch. However, after Disney acquired 21st Century Fox, the future of ‘Deadpool 3’ was uncertain. He continued, “I didn’t know if I’d ever be playing Deadpool again. It’s not something I would’ve said necessarily publicly, but I didn’t know how a character like that would fit into that world (Marvel Cinematic Universe).”
However, ‘Deadpool 3’ saw the light of day and has emerged as the biggest installment in the franchise with the addition of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Jackman, who had bid farewell to the iconic character in ‘Logan’, will return in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’.
Directed by Shawn Levy, the film features the Time Variance Authority (TVA) pulling Deadpool from his quiet life and setting him on a mission with Wolverine that will alter the history of the MCU. ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ also stars Emma Corrin, Matthew Macfadyen, Karan Soni, Aaron Stanford, and Jennifer Garner in key roles. The movie is set to release in cinemas on July 26.