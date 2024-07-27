'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 1: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman Starrer Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark In India

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer 'Deadpool & Wolverine' which released on July 26, lived up to the expectations. It had a thunderous start on day 1at the Indian box office. The Marvel movie also opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the superhero film has earned over Rs 20 crore in India. With this, 'Deadpool and Wolverine' becomes the biggest Hollywood opener of the year. Earlier this year, 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire', which released on March 29, debuted with Rs 12.6 crore in India.