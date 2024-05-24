Robert Downey Jr. Roasts Chris Hemsworth, Asks ‘Avengers’ Cast To Describe ‘Thor’ Star In 3 Words

"Beyond the cape and the hammer is a contagious Aussie charm. You are a remarkable human being. You are a legend. Chris is a bit daunting to describe. He’s very elusive because of the pretty packaging. However, upon further inspection…down under…he has a true wit and depth of soul and it has been my sincere pleasure to know you. You keep us Hollywood folk on our toes because you’re just a real deal," he added.