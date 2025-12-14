The ‘Proud R’ Debate: Who Gets to Reclaim a Slur? 

“A word is never just a trend for a teenage girl; it becomes part of how she learns to see herself,” says Athul Raj, a Counselling Psychologist who works through a trauma-informed, relational approach. When a slur soaked in caste humiliation becomes fashionable online, it creates emotional dissonance. Girls may use it to appear bold or to fit in, yet they are repeating a history of violence they do not fully grasp. This blurs the line between insult and empowerment, teaching them to tolerate disrespect disguised as edginess. Raj warns that such trends distort self-esteem and sexuality, reducing complex ideas of agency into performative acts rewarded by social media’s appetite for shock. The gap between who they appear to be online and who they are privately is widening. He adds that parents and schools must provide grounding conversations about caste, language, and digital behaviour, so that teenagers build identities shaped by reflection rather than pressure or confusion.