Challenges Faced By Women

The stigma in society concerning mental illness is so deep-rooted that even when women who acknowledge symptoms associated with anxiety or depression may still procrastinate from seeking help because of fear of being judged or ashamed. This "internalized stigma" becomes a big obstacle to undertaking treatment. Other than that, the scarcity of well-trained mental health workers is prominent, especially in the remote areas of India. One of the biggest problems is the lack of access to women while trying to seek help, especially women living in rural areas.

To avail of mental health services, including counseling and medication, one needs to pay sharply. For women whose source of living is dependent on their spouses and male family members, the cost of treatment may become the main impediment. There is a community perception that encourages women to keep up the act of "all is well" and hide any difficulties from the public eye. Besides, relatives will not probably recognize a necessity for professional aid, rather thinking that mental health problems are another person's weakness.

Gender violence and traumas play an important role in leading to mental health problems among women. Experiences of domestic violence, emotional abuse, and other types are reasons for PTSD, anxiety, and depression. These issues become even more serious since the silence about these issues only increases the problem as women have no help for their escape. The issues that women are affected by are multiplied through factors like societal status, caste, and sexuality play role in these. The women from poverty-stricken families and the individuals who are discriminated against based on the grounds of their identity could face more complicated access to the helping services. Availability and accessibility for mental health services and awareness are necessary conditions to be in place in order to efficiently handle women’s health concerns in India.

Women Raising Their Voices For Mental Health

Divija Bhasin, an Instagram name @ awkwardgoat3 , is a Psychologist who is currently creating waves on different social media networks because of her brief and conversational content. Having just graduated with an MSc in Clinical Psychology from the University of Bath, Divija has grown to fit the role of a safe space on Instagram where people can come and seek mental health advice that's easy to execute. In her videos, she explains the prevailing myths on mental health, such as, "only the weak" suffer from mental health issues and "depression is the only mental disorder". The sweet videos, she presents sensitize individuals, regarding mental health, whereby she becomes a go-to person for many Indian youth who are having mental health issues.

Arathi Selvan , the founder of Pause For Perspective , is a mental health and wellness nonprofit located in Hyderabad. It is famous for its specific way of dealing with counseling and psychotherapy which consists of mindfulness projects and community-based support groups organization. The organization directly focuses on the provision of mental health services to marginalized communities and understands the influence of socioeconomic factors on their mental status. Among the major units, their team is mostly comprised of women and non-binary individuals, working on strengthening the foundations of a safe environment for discussion and assistance in mental health issues.

Sonali Gupta is a clinical psychologist whose expertise is reflected in her blog and YouTube channel, “ Mental Health with Sonali .” With over two decades of experience, Sonali’s content is a treasure trove of insights into various psychological issues. Her book “Anxiety: Overcome It and Live Without Fear” and her blog posts explain useful tips on the management of mental health problems including anxiety. Sonali’s work is a testament to her commitment to making mental health knowledge more approachable and understandable for everyone.

Bindya Murgai , the founder of “ Healing Hideaway ” offers mindfulness, counseling, and digital detoxes as ways to create a holistic strategy for mental health issues. On this side, her platform supplies a variety of services that concern personal growth, stress management, and holistic mental wellness. Bindiya's blog is among the Top 75 Healing Blogs around the world and her area of work covers webinars, workshops, and training on different aspects of psychological and emotional well-being.

Such women warriors are clearing the path for a future where mental health is no longer forbidden, but an important one. Through educating the public, campaigning for services for all, and breaking the silence on the issue, these women are rippling the effect of positive change.