Top Ganesh Temples In Bangalore To Visit During Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival that is heartily celebrated in Bangalore, a city characterized by pulsating and copious amalgam of culture and technology. It is a colorful festivity and lasts for a period of ten days. In the temples, there are various forms of decoration and themes of the celebration, which makes it exciting and enjoyable. These are the Ganesh Temples in Bangalore where you can watch the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi in all its glory.
1. Basavanagudi
The Dodda Ganesha Temple is one of the oldest temples dedicated to the Hindu god Ganesha. It is located in the Basavanagudi neighborhood in the south of Bangalore city. The temple is widely known for its enormous monolith of Lord Ganesha, which is approximately 18 feet high and 16 feet wide. Basavanagudi also hosts the longest-running pandal during Ganesh Chaturthi. The Utsav features a mega event that brings together people from cinema, art, music, and entertainment for a gala time.
Location - 235, Bull Temple Road, Basavanagudi, Bangalore, India
Timing - 6:30 AM - 8:30 PM
2. Panchamukhi Ganesha Temple
While Google lists out a handful of Panchamukhi Ganesha temples in different parts of Bangalore, this one, located in Kengeri, outdoes them all with its splendor and serene vibes. Known for the 30-foot golden Panchanukhi Ganesha statue situated atop the temple, this religious spot is great if you're looking to spend some time in worship during Ganesh Chaturthi.
Location - 19/20, Mysore Rd, Kengeri Satellite Town, Bengaluru, Karnataka
Timing - 6:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Established in 1979 the Prasanna Ganapathi temple in Koramangala fondly known as Techie Ganesha Temple has become a sanctuary for software professionals seeking divine guidance in their careers. During Ganesh Chaturthi, this Temple draws even more devotees flocking to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings for success and new opportunities in their professional lives.
Location - temple, 1/99, B-3, Ganapathi Temple Rd, KHB Colony, 5th Block, Koramangala
Timing - 5:00 AM - 9:00 PM
4. 108 Ganesha Temple
At first glance, the 108 Ganesha Temple might seem modest but a peek inside the garbhagudi (chamber) or innermost sanctuary, reveals its unique charm. Alongside the main deity, you will find 108 miniature Ganesh statues beautifully arranged making it clear why this temple is so beloved and known as 108 Ganesh temple. During Ganesh Chaturthi, the temple comes alive with devotees and its Community Hall becomes a hub for functions and religious ceremonies celebrating the festival with fervor and devotion.
Location - 5th Main Road, Kumaraswamy Layout II, Bengaluru, Karnataka - 560078
Timing - 6:00 AM - 8:30 PM
5. Power Ganesha Temple
The Power Ganesha Temple located in Jayanagar is particularly famed for the powers it holds, which people come to pray to gain prowess in wealth, politics, and other aspects. Famous for its daily offering of alankaras, the temple acquires a festive look during occasions such as Dasara and Ganesh Chaturthi. The most striking element of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival here is that this deity is decorated with diamond armor and kirita (headgear), making it a must-visit for those wishing to experience the grandeur and spiritual significance of the festival.
Location - New Diagonal Rd, 7th Main Rd, 4th Block, Jayanagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560011, India
Timing - 6:00 AM - 9:00 PM